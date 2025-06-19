Automechanika HCM City opens

HCM CITY — The latest advancements in AI, digitalisation, electrification and other technologies driving the development of the automotive industry are being showcased at Automechanika HCM City 2025 that opened in HCM City on Thursday.

The event has attracted 401 exhibitors from 16 countries and territories, including from China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Taiwan (China), Thailand, the UAE, the US and Việt Nam.

There are pavilions from China, Germany, the Republic of Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, and Taiwan (China).

There are also specialised zones to cater to a wide variety of expertise, including the Automotive Mobility Solutions Zone which aims to address emerging trends in energy transition, new energy vehicles, logistics, manufacturing advancements, AI, and automation.

It will connect participants across the entire automotive value chain from OEMs to the aftermarket and from production processes to finished products.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Vũ Bá Phú, director of the Ministry of Industry and Trade’s Trade Promotion Agency, said in recent years the Vietnamese automotive industry has enjoyed impressive growth.

The automobile market is expected to grow by around 12 per cent this year, he said.

Growth is not only reflected in sales but also in product diversification, the vibrancy of the used car market and the strong development of after-sales services, he said.

Investment in major transport infrastructure has boosted the growth of the industry, he said.

He said the ministry wants the development of the automotive industry to go hand in hand with that of supporting industries.

By 2030, the domestic supporting industries are expected to meet 55-60 per cent of the demand for components in the auto industry, increasing to 80-85 per cent by 2045, he said.

At COP26, Việt Nam made an ambitious commitment to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, and electric vehicles (EVs) are key to reducing emissions and the country becoming carbon neutral by 2050, he said.

Support policies for environment-friendly vehicles are gradually being improved to encourage the production and consumption of EVs, he said.

The most advanced technologies in the field of EVs, from breakthrough battery technology and smart charging systems to specialised production and maintenance solutions for electric vehicles are being showcased at the expo, he added.

Fiona Chiew, general manager of Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd, the expo’s organiser, said: “Automechanika HCM City is a significant regional platform that reflects Việt Nam’s rising status as a favoured investment destination for foreign companies.

“A key factor behind this transformation is the shift in the automotive industry, driven by new energy adoption and the establishment of supply chains. These developments play a crucial role in nurturing Việt Nam’s economic growth, technological advancement, lifestyle needs and job creation.”

The event would showcase the strengths and future prospects of this vital sector, she said.

One of the highlights of this year’s programme is the automotive mobility solutions conference held on June 19 and 20 on developments in sustainable practices, green technologies, logistics solutions, and production processes.

To help inspire end-users to engage with the automotive industry, autoFEST@HCMC will offer diverse activities, including the Drift & Stunt show featuring world-renowned drifter Miji Kang and the EMMA Vietnam – Car Audio and Modifications Competition.

Visitors can enjoy auto services day for vehicle servicing, car care, detailing and maintenance.

The expo, being held at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre in District 7, will run until June 21. —VNS