Consumers favour greener e-commerce in Việt Nam

HÀ NỘI — The rapid growth of e-commerce in Việt Nam has brought undeniable convenience, yet it also generates mounting environmental challenges, from excessive plastic packaging to increased transport emissions.

With rising consumer awareness and policy shifts, momentum is building to steer the sector toward greener practices. For years, urban office workers like Hoàng Thu Phương in Hà Nội' Bạch Mai ward have relied heavily on online platforms for everything from food and cosmetics to daily necessities. But the large volumes of plastic containers, styrofoam boxes, and multilayer packaging have made many rethink their consumption habits.

A 2024 survey by the Vietnam E-commerce Association (VECOM) found that 80 per cent of online shoppers consider e-commerce harmful or very harmful to the environment, while 21 per cent believe its negative impact surpasses that of traditional commerce.

Việt Nam’s e-commerce market, valued at US$25 billion in 2024 and accounting for 9 per cent of total retail sales, is expected to quadruple to $100 billion by 2030. However, this growth comes with waste, WWF Việt Nam estimated that 332,000 tonnes of packaging were used in 2023 alone, including 171,000 tonnes of plastic.

If unchecked, e-commerce-related plastic waste can reach 800,000 tonnes annually by 2030. Reports by Google, Temasek, and Bain & Company indicate that optimising delivery routes and using recyclable packaging can cut e-commerce emissions by 30–40 per cent. This requires joint efforts from the state, businesses, and consumers.

Surveys show 79 per cent of online shoppers expect government regulations on green packaging, 71 per cent want businesses to disclose eco-friendly options, and 61 per cent call for stronger public education campaigns.

Many consumers have already begun to change. Some are willing to pay extra for paper or fabric packaging, while others prefer vendors that commit to sustainability. Businesses are also responding, Viettel Post has adopted mobile sorting hubs to cut transport distances and installed solar panels in warehouses.

Multinationals like Nestlé, Coca-Cola, and Tetra Pak are pursuing circular economy goals, from recyclable packaging to energy-efficient factories. The Ministry of Industry and Trade is finalising a revised E-Commerce Law, expected to be submitted to the National Assembly in 2025, which introduces 'green compliance' requirements.

Companies will be obliged to disclose their adherence to sustainable standards, allowing consumers to monitor performance. Experts stress that consumer choices remain the decisive factor.

Each decision to opt for minimal packaging or recycled materials contributes to reducing millions of tonnes of waste. As Minister of Industry and Trade Nguyễn Hông Diên affirmed, Việt Nam’s goal is not just rapid e-commerce growth but sustainable development aligned with its Net Zero commitment by 2050. — VNS