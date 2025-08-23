Việt Nam mulls private economic development fund, new business environment index

HÀ NỘI — As the private sector plays an increasingly important role in driving growth, the Government is pushing forward with new measures to ensure stronger, more efficient and sustainable development.

The Government Office has issued Notice No. 436/TB-VPCP dated August 22, 2025, conveying the conclusions of Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính at a meeting with the Advisory Council for Private Economic Development (Board IV).

The Prime Minister urged Board IV and economic experts to continue advising the Government on mobilising collective strength, encouraging citizens to promote investment and production activities, contributing to national progress.

One of the key proposals highlighted was the establishment of a private economic development fund. The Prime Minister assigned Trương Gia Bình, Don Lam and other members of Board IV to design the fund, with Government backing to ensure efficiency and alignment with national priorities. A report is expected within this month.

At the same time, the Prime Minister tasked Board IV with working alongside the Ministry of Finance to refine the 'Panorama of Việt Nam’s Private Economy' initiative. The programme must have clear annual themes and objectives, use appropriate organisational tools, and mobilise resources effectively.

He also directed Board IV to identify and showcase exemplary businesses and production models, ensuring that recognition is fair, transparent and impactful.

On policy evaluation, the Ministry of Finance has been instructed to develop an index to measure the implementation of Resolution No. 68-NQ/TW and to assess the growth of enterprises and household businesses, with a report due this month.

Board IV has been also tasked with designing a business environment index to identify bottlenecks and challenges facing firms, thereby providing evidence-based guidance for Government policy-making.

The Ministry of Finance has been asked to review proposals on training enterprises in environmental, social and governance (ESG) and environmental, social and labour (ESL) standards, while preparing plans to commemorate Việt Nam Entrepreneurs’ Day on October 13. — VNS