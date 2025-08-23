Bắc Ninh earns over $234 million from lychees and related services

HÀ NỘI — Bắc Ninh has recorded its largest lychee crop to date in 2025, with a total output exceeding 205,400 tonnes, according to the provincial Department of Industry and Trade.

Of this, early-ripening lychees accounted for around 75,300 tonnes, up nearly 28,000 tonnes against 2024, while the main crop reached 130,100 tonnes, an increase of 92,000 tonnes.

Fresh fruit remained the dominant product, though part of the harvest was processed into dried lychees, canned fruit and frozen goods.

The domestic market consumed about 127,200 tonnes, representing nearly 62 per cent of total output, distributed through wholesale markets, supermarkets, e-commerce platforms and social media.

Exports reached some 78,200 tonnes, with China absorbing the majority — 77,200 tonnes — while the remainder was shipped to the US, Canada, Japan, South Korea, Australia, the EU, Thailand, as well as other Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern countries.

Total revenue from lychees and auxiliary services surpassed VNĐ6.2 trillion (equivalent to $234 million), including roughly VNĐ3.7 trillion from lychee sales and VNĐ2.526 trillion from supplementary activities.

In addition to income from cultivation, harvesting and sales, farmers generated extra earnings from honey production, agro-tourism and other services, contributing to rural socio-economic development.

Lychees produced under VietGAP and GlobalGAP standards were sold at stable prices ranging from VNĐ25,000–35,000 per kilogram, with contracts secured by traders from the outset of the season. By contrast, non-standard produce fetched just VNĐ5,000–15,000 per kilogram and was largely destined for processing.

Provincial authorities ensured close guidance on production planning, pest control and farming techniques in line with VietGAP, GlobalGAP and organic standards. Trade promotion efforts were also intensified through both offline and online campaigns.

In a notable first, provincial leaders took part in livestream lychee sales on TikTok Shop and Sendo Farm during the 'Lục Ngạn Lychee Week – Proud Vietnamese Produce' event, generating wide public attention and opening new distribution channels.

This year, Bắc Ninh retained the country’s largest lychee-growing area, spanning 29,700 hectares, of which 27 per cent was early-ripening and 73 per cent main-season fruit. The area under VietGAP standards rose to 17,317 hectares, up more than 1,500 hectares from 2024; GlobalGAP expanded to 173 hectares, nearly doubling year-on-year; while organic production covered 10 hectares. — VNS