Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Venezuelan news agency underscores VNA’s role, calls for closer partnership

August 23, 2025 - 21:55
Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) President Pedro Ibáñe has called for stronger cooperation with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in information sharing and professional exchange, highlighting the role of media in deepening bilateral ties.
Chief of the Vietnam News Agency’s resident bureau in Mexico, Trương Phi Hùng, presents a souvenir to Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Simón Arrechide. — VNA/VNS Photo

CARACAS — President of the Venezuelan News Agency (AVN) Pedro Ibáñe has voiced his desire to deepen collaboration with the Vietnam News Agency (VNA) in information sharing and professional exchange, noting that such cooperation not only benefits journalism but also helps strengthen the traditional friendship between the two nations.

He made the remarks during a meeting with VNA correspondents in Mexico, part of a working programme hosted by Venezuela’s Ministry of Communication and Information in celebration of the 80th anniversary of Việt Nam’s National Day and the founding of the VNA.

In Caracas, Deputy Minister of Communication and Information Simón Arrechide highlighted that the VNA has, for eight decades, faithfully chronicled Việt Nam’s revolutionary struggles and accompanied the nation’s development, becoming an integral part of its historic journey.

Ibáñe stressed that since national reunification, the Vietnam News Agency has continued to fulfil its mission by covering the safeguarding of sovereignty, achievements of the renewal process, and the spread of successful economic models, while also providing candid assessments of challenges facing the country.

He underlined the VNA’s growing role in the era of global integration, with its widespread correspondent network actively promoting Việt Nam’s image abroad and offering multi-dimensional coverage of international affairs.

He affirmed that the agency's achievements set an example for many Latin American news agencies, including the AVN. Strengthened information exchange between the two agencies, he said, will foster better understanding of each other’s culture, history, and development, while an official two-way channel would ensure accurate reporting on policies and relations, helping to counter misinformation that could affect bilateral ties. — VNA

Việt Nam–Venezuela relations media cooperation

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Russian Deputy PMs discuss economic, technical ties

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, head of the Vietnamese Sub-committee of the Việt Nam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for economic-trade and scientific-technical cooperation, and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Chernyshenko, head of the Russian Sub-committee, talked over the phone on August 22.
Politics & Law

High-ranking NA delegation visits China’s Sichuan Province

Việt Nam always attaches importance and gives priority to developing the friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China as well as their community with a shared future, visiting National Assembly Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương told Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Sichuan Provincial Committee on August 22.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam's 80th National Day commemorated in Singapore

With expanding cooperation in areas ranging from economy, trade, and defence to digital transformation, green growth, and human resource development, and with the close ties between the two countries’ leaders, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore expressed confidence that Việt Nam and Singapore will move forward together toward a shared future of peace, innovation, and prosperity.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom