Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Politics & Law

Much work still ahead to ensure smooth, effective two-tier local government model: PM

August 23, 2025 - 16:00
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính said the two-tier local government model, launched nationwide in July, has shown positive early results with service-oriented reforms gaining public support.
Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính speaks at the meeting on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Although the new two-tier local government model has run stably since its launch on July 1, there is much to do to ensure its smooth, synchronous and effective operations, Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính has stressed.

Chairing a meeting of the Government Party Committee’s Standing Board and the Government on August 23 to review two months of implementing the model, PM Chính highlighted positive changes with the administration shifting from management-oriented to service-oriented and reforms winning public consensus and increasing confidence in a modern, professional system.

However, he acknowledged difficulties in personnel arrangements, infrastructure, budgeting, digitalisation, asset handovers and housing for officials.

He noted Party General Secretary Tô Lâm’s directions that staff shortages must be addressed immediately by reinforcements from provincial or ministerial levels.

The PM urged delegates to assess achievements, shortcomings and obstacles, and propose practical solutions.

He requested reviews of conclusions of the Government and the PM, improvements to the legal framework and the design of tools to measure performance.

Administrative restructuring, he said, has created new development space, requiring proper planning and transparent budgeting.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs, to date, localities have completed the restructuring of provincial and communal-level People’s Councils and People's Committees, establishing 465 specialised agencies under 34 provincial-level People’s Committees and 9,916 offices under 3,321 commune-level committees.

Public service centres have been set up in 32 localities, handling 4.4 million dossiers from July 1 to August 19, nearly 75 per cent submitted online.

As of August 21, 2025, based on 30 Government decrees on decentralisation and delegation of authority, ministries and ministerial-level agencies had issued 66 circulars to further detail and guide state management responsibilities under the two-tier local government model.

Personnel downsizing has seen more than 94,000 officials leave their posts, with over 50,000 already receiving payments.

The Ministry of Finance reported 16,124 surplus properties requiring handling, including 6,704 arising from restructuring.

At the meeting, ministers pointed out remaining challenges, including uneven staff capacity, incomplete digitalisation and records management, and difficulties in transferring data, assets and finances. — VNA

two-tier governance administrative reform digitalisation

see also

More on this story

Politics & Law

Vietnamese, Russian Deputy PMs discuss economic, technical ties

Deputy Prime Minister Trần Hồng Hà, head of the Vietnamese Sub-committee of the Việt Nam-Russia Intergovernmental Committee for economic-trade and scientific-technical cooperation, and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Chernyshenko, head of the Russian Sub-committee, talked over the phone on August 22.
Politics & Law

High-ranking NA delegation visits China’s Sichuan Province

Việt Nam always attaches importance and gives priority to developing the friendship and comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership with China as well as their community with a shared future, visiting National Assembly Vice Chairman Trần Quang Phương told Wang Xiaohui, Secretary of the Communist Party of China Sichuan Provincial Committee on August 22.
Politics & Law

Việt Nam's 80th National Day commemorated in Singapore

With expanding cooperation in areas ranging from economy, trade, and defence to digital transformation, green growth, and human resource development, and with the close ties between the two countries’ leaders, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore expressed confidence that Việt Nam and Singapore will move forward together toward a shared future of peace, innovation, and prosperity.

E-paper

Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom