Hải Phòng to host third APEC Business Advisory Council meeting

HÀ NỘI — The northern port city of Hải Phòng will host the third meeting of the APEC Business Advisory Council (ABAC 3) from July 15 to 18, bringing together around 250 delegates from 21 APEC economies.

Attendees will include senior leaders from major corporations and trade and investment promotion bodies, as well as prominent economic experts.

Chairman of the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) Phạm Tấn Công said at a press conference in Hà Nội that this event marks a key moment in the ABAC calendar. It presents a valuable opportunity for Việt Nam to highlight its active and responsible role in APEC and for Vietnamese businesses to connect with global partners and investors, promoting a prosperous and sustainable regional economy.

VCCI Vice Chairman Nguyễn Quang Vinh emphasised the growing importance of regional cooperation amid global uncertainty.

"As the world enters a period of difficulty and instability following successive shocks in health, geopolitics and economics, economies in the Asia-Pacific region are facing urgent demands for supply chain restructuring, digital transformation and green and inclusive growth," Vinh said.

"In this context, the role of the business community – and especially their collective voice through the APEC Business Advisory Council – becomes more important than ever."

Highlighting the event's theme, 'Bridge – Business – Beyond', Vinh explained that the message reflects a commitment to connection, collaboration and collective action to overcome global challenges and drive sustainable development.

Vinh described the upcoming meeting as a platform for Vietnamese enterprises to directly engage with international partners and ABAC members, including chairmen and CEOs of leading global corporations and world-class enterprises. Through these interactions, businesses can forge connections, promote Việt Nam’s investment environment and work together toward building a prosperous, inclusive and sustainable Asia-Pacific region.

The meeting will address a wide range of critical issues, including free, fair and sustainable trade and investment; digital transformation and innovation; capacity building for small- and medium-sized enterprises; green finance, inclusive growth and sustainable development; health security and resilient supply chains in an uncertain global context; and the role of businesses in advancing the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.

On the sidelines of the ABAC 3 meeting, a trade and investment promotion conference will be held in Hải Phòng Province, expected to attract approximately 700 investors. During the event, local authorities will grant investment licences for 19 projects worth a total of US$10 billion.

In addition, six memoranda of understanding with a combined value of $5 billion are scheduled to be signed, highlighting Hải Phòng’s growing appeal as a dynamic hub for international investment. — VNS