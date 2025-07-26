NA Chairman attends policy dialogue on promoting Việt Nam–Morocco cooperation

CASABLANCA — National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn attended a policy dialogue on promoting Việt Nam–Morocco cooperation on late Friday (local time) as part of his ongoing official visit to the African country.

In his remarks, NA Chairman Mẫn hailed the dialogue as an important opportunity for businesses from both sides to explore cooperation and investment potential, with the goal of fostering sustainable economic ties that bring tangible benefits to both nations.

He expressed his delight at visiting the beautiful and hospitable country of Morocco, noting his successful meetings with Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch, Speaker of the House of Representatives Rachid Talbi Alami and Speaker of the House of Councillors Mohamed Ould Errachid.

He affirmed that the Vietnamese delegation’s visit aimed to strengthen legislative cooperation and inject new momentum into broader bilateral collaboration. Việt Nam, he stressed, places great importance on its friendship with African nations, especially Morocco.

The NA Chairman outlined Việt Nam’s recent socio-economic achievements despite facing numerous challenges. In 2024, the country's GDP grew by 7.09 per cent, all 15 major development targets were met or surpassed, GDP reached around US$470 billion, and per capita income rose to over $4,700. In the first half of 2025, GDP growth was estimated at 7.52 per cent.

Việt Nam is now the world’s 34th largest economy and continues to expand in industry, trade and services. In the first six months of 2025, foreign direct investment registered in Việt Nam reached approximately $20 billion, he noted.

Despite these strong foundations, he acknowledged that economic, trade and investment cooperation between Việt Nam and Morocco remains below potential. Bilateral trade remains modest and investment projects limited. He encouraged both sides to use the dialogue to address barriers, improve the legal framework and work toward sustainable economic collaboration.

Looking ahead, the top Vietnamese legislator called for completion of a bilateral legal framework, including the review and signing of remaining agreements. He also advocated for enhanced public-private partnerships (PPP) in areas of mutual strength.

Việt Nam, he said, is ready to share its experience in building agricultural and seafood value chains, export processing centres and commodity trading platforms tailored to Morocco’s climate and social conditions. He also emphasised the importance of strengthening business links. Chambers of commerce and industry in both countries should promote trade missions, exhibitions and fairs to help firms identify concrete opportunities, he suggested.

Regarding multilateral cooperation in Africa, the Vietnamese NA leader noted that Morocco, given its strategic position and growing regional influence, could work with Việt Nam on trilateral or quadrilateral projects, particularly in agriculture and technology, with support from international donors. Việt Nam’s strengths include agriculture, textiles and footwear.

On legislative exchange, he proposed regular cooperation between Việt Nam’s National Assembly and the Moroccan Parliament to create a favourable legal corridor for Moroccan investment in Việt Nam and vice versa.

Chakib Alj, President of the General Confederation of Moroccan Enterprises, said the dialogue reflected the shared interest of the two countries’ leaders in supporting their business communities and boosting economic ties based on mutual trust, respect and long-standing friendly relations.

He highlighted Morocco’s recent development achievements under the leadership of the King and Government, describing the country as a key gateway to Africa, with a stable and growing economy, advanced infrastructure, including the high-speed rail system, the first of kind in Africa, and an expanding highway network, along with a highly skilled workforce.

Morocco, he added, has set out a vision towards 2030, with priorities in renewable energy, tourism and services.

He regarded Việt Nam as one of the world’s most open economies, with strengths in agro-product processing, electronics, and education, making it a desirable partner for many countries. Stronger cooperation between Morocco and Việt Nam, particularly in aviation, green energy, and logistics, will create substantial opportunities for both sides.

With both countries seeing rapid business development, the dialogue served as a valuable platform for connecting their economies. He expressed hope that the Morocco–Việt Nam partnership can become a model of Africa–Asia cooperation.

During the dialogue, representatives from Vietnamese ministries presented the country’s investment climate, outlined solutions for boosting bilateral trade and industry ties, and shared proposals for enhancing cooperation in agriculture. Businesses from both sides exchanged views on specific investment opportunities.

The two countries also signed a memorandum of understanding on promoting Việt Nam–Morocco investment cooperation. — VNA/VNS