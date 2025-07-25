Moroccan PM welcomes Vietnamese NA Chairman

RABAT — Moroccan Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch welcomed National Assembly (NA) Chairman Trần Thanh Mẫn during a meeting in Rabat on Friday morning (local time), saying that the latter's visit comes at a time when the two countries are looking forward to the 65th anniversary of diplomatic ties next year.

The host commended Việt Nam’s role, stature, and breakthrough development, highlighting its remarkable success in the socio-economic strategy. Conveying warm greetings from King Mohammed VI to Chairman Mẫn and other high-ranking Vietnamese leaders, he suggested further bolstering bilateral cooperation across various sectors.

In response, NA Chairman Mẫn extended greetings from Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, President Lương Cường, and Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính to King Mohammed VI, PM Akhannouch, and Morocco's high-ranking leaders.

He said his visit is to build on the positive momentum in parliamentary diplomacy following the Việt Nam visit by the Speaker of the Moroccan House of Representatives for the Parliamentary Assembly of the Francophonie (APF) Executive Committee's meeting in Cần Thơ in January this year.

Political trust between the two legislatures continues to deepen through regular exchanges of legislative experiences and coordination at multilateral parliamentary forums such as the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) and the APF, he went on.

NA Chairman Mẫn suggested both sides enhance exchanges of delegations at all levels, particularly next year when the two countries will commemorate 65 years of their diplomatic relations. He urged Morocco to facilitate market access for Việt Nam's key export products including agriculture, leather footwear, textiles, and seafood, while exploring possibilities to adjust, supplement, or negotiate new trade agreements aligned with both nations' current development contexts.

He also proposed enhanced cooperation to boost business-to-business engagement and requested favourable visa policies for Vietnamese citizens.

The Moroccan PM emphasised that Morocco is channeling significant resources into infrastructure development in major cities such as Casablanca and Marrakech as part of its preparations for hosting the 2030 FIFA World Cup. He described this as a key growth driver for Morocco and an opportunity for countries, including Việt Nam, to expand investment in the North African nation.

Echoing NA Chairman Mẫn's assessment, the Moroccan leader acknowledged that both sides need to exert greater efforts to align their economic and trade cooperation with the strength of their political relationship. He expressed his desire to visit Việt Nam soon, accompanied by a Moroccan business delegation, to advance economic cooperation while promoting Moroccan tourism.

In a cordial and open atmosphere, the two leaders agreed to boost two-way investment and position their countries as gateways for each other’s engagement with their respective regions. NA Chairman Mẫn thanked the Moroccan side for its support and urged continued efforts to provide favourable legal conditions for Vietnamese citizens and the people of Vietnamese origin in Morocco to settle and integrate into the host society, and contribute to the development of both nations, serving as a bridge for the Việt Nam–Morocco relations. — VNS