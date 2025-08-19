Sun PhuQuoc soars higher with two new Airbus A321CEOs

The event occurred just nine days after Sun PhuQuoc Airways received its very first aircraft on August 10, highlighting the airline’s rapid fleet expansion and strong commitment to launching commercial operations by the end of this year with a brand-new, modern fleet. The Airbus A321CEO — one of the most successful aircraft in commercial aviation history — was selected for its ideal balance of operational efficiency and passenger comfort.

Cabin design: pioneering spaciousness and comfort

With a fuselage diameter of up to 3.95 metres and a cabin width of 3.70 metres, the A321CEO offers the most generous space in its class. This configuration allows for standard 18-inch-wide seats and a wider aisle, delivering superior comfort and greater convenience for passenger movement. The cabin has been designed with a passenger-centric approach. Its overhead bins feature enlarged capacity, enabling cabin-size roller bags to be stowed vertically — maximising storage efficiency.

Large, well-positioned windows flood the cabin with natural light, while advanced LED lighting reduces eye strain and helps mitigate jet lag on longer flights. The upgraded soundproofing system ensures a quieter environment, and an advanced air conditioning system — capable of adjusting temperature and humidity by zone — enhances air quality. Altogether, these features create a more comfortable and relaxing travel experience for every passenger.

With an effective range of up to 5,950 kilometres, the A321CEO offers exceptional operational flexibility: ideally suited for high-density domestic and regional routes, while also fully capable of efficiently serving medium-haul international flights from Phu Quoc to key destinations across Northeast Asia and Southeast Asia.

Equipped with reliable, flexible and efficient engines

Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ two A321CEO aircraft are powered by CFM International’s CFM56-5B engines — one of the most renowned commercial engine families worldwide for reliability, trusted by hundreds of airlines globally. The technical status of each engine is monitored in real time through advanced onboard computer systems and analytical software, ensuring absolute safety and operational stability.

The CFM56-5B provides a flexible thrust range, enabling the aircraft to take off safely even on shorter runways or under hot and humid weather conditions. Its improved Double Annular Combustor (DAC) significantly reduces NOx emissions, while the upgraded core architecture, inherited from earlier generations, ensures an optimal balance between durability and fuel efficiency. Notably, the engine fully meets ICAO’s stringent standards on emissions and noise and is fully compatible with Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blends — underscoring Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ commitment to green, environmentally responsible operations.

Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ distinctive development strategy

The simultaneous addition of two A321CEO aircraft not only strengthens Sun PhuQuoc Airways’ operational capacity but also positions the airline to accelerate the rollout of its 'hub-and-spoke' network model — with Phu Quoc as the central hub, directly connecting major tourism and economic destinations both domestically and internationally. This represents a distinctive approach compared to most carriers in Việt Nam and is a strategic step towards establishing Phu Quoc as a new aviation and tourism hub in the region.

As Phu Quoc has recently been designated a special zone under An Giang Province and selected as the host destination for APEC 2027, demand for air connectivity is expected to grow significantly. The presence of an airline with a modern fleet and a distinctive, well-structured development strategy will not only strengthen service infrastructure but also boost tourism and investment, delivering tangible benefits to the wider community.

Chairman of Sun Group Mr Đặng Minh Trường emphasised: “Taking delivery of two additional Airbus A321CEO marks an important step for Sun PhuQuoc Airways in enhancing operational capacity and building a modern fleet. It also reaffirms the airline’s strategic vision — to connect Phu Quoc with the world through modern aircraft, flexible policies, and reasonable fares, with services on par with international standards, so that every traveller can reach the Pearl Island more conveniently and easily.”

Supporting Sun Group in rapidly integrating the two Airbus A321CEO aircraft into the Sun PhuQuoc Airways fleet is the Military Commercial Joint Stock Bank (MB Bank). MB Bank’s support from the very first aircraft deliveries reflects not only the bank’s trust but also the confidence of Việt Nam’s broader financial institutions in the airline’s serious and long-term investment strategy.

This provides a solid foundation for Sun PhuQuoc Airways to accelerate its vision of becoming a modern, safe, and sustainable airline — enhancing Việt Nam’s aviation connectivity and contributing to the nation’s overall development.

With the continuous arrival of brand-new aircraft, Sun PhuQuoc Airways also demonstrates the strong capacity and clear commitment of an airline built with Phu Quoc at its centre. A young, modern fleet and rapid delivery pace form the basis for customers to place their trust in a new airline that is safe, premium and reliable.