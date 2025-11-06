2,500 international runners to compete in Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race 2025

HÀ NỘI – About 2,500 international runners are set to compete in the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race 2025, scheduled for November 8-9, as announced by the event organiser DHA.

The international athletes hail from 70 countries, nearly double the number from the 2024 season. The growth highlights the expanding scale of the race, now recognised as the largest marathon in Việt Nam in terms of international participation. It underscores the event's strong appeal and the increasing global profile of marathons in Việt Nam.

The event preparations are underway, with an Expo opening on November 7 and running throughout the three days. The Expo will feature numerous major brands, particularly those related to sports, health and holistic wellness. A variety of activities and valuable promotions will be available at the booths, promising an exciting weekend for runners, guests and their families.

With the theme "Together, we run further," the race, sponsored by Standard Chartered Bank, aims to elevate Vietnamese marathons and create opportunities for local runners to compete on an international stage. The prize system is valued at over VNĐ1 billion.

Trịnh Như Quỳnh, Head of Corporate Affairs, Brand & Marketing at Standard Chartered Bank Việt Nam, stated, “We want running enthusiasts in Việt Nam to have access to the prestigious Standard Chartered Marathon, meeting high international standards, right here at home. This race is more than just a sporting event, it is a platform for inclusion, connection, sport and culture. It reflects Standard Chartered's long-term commitment to sustainability and social responsibility.”

On Thursday, the organising board, in collaboration with Xtep, the race's exclusive apparel and professional support sponsor, hosted a Running Meetup - a gathering for runners to share experiences, inspire motivation and boost spirits ahead of the main event. During the session, experts provided race course analysis and strategy tips to help runners familiarise themselves with the route's features, elevation, and key turning points, as well as techniques to overcome challenges, supplemented by insights from elite international athletes.

This initiative reflects the organisers' commitment to ensuring that every runner is fully prepared - both physically and mentally - for an exceptional, world-class race day experience.

Earlier, outstanding runners also participated in the inaugural X-Run Training Camp, led by world-class coaches from Xtep. Drawing on their extensive experience from prestigious marathons, the camp offered an in-depth programme aimed at standardising the quality and professionalism of the pacer team, enhancing their ability to lead the running community and providing local athletes with an opportunity to learn from international experts.

Đào Thị Thu Hương, Deputy General Director of Xtep Việt Nam, remarked, “The 2025 season marks a new milestone, with a pacer team selected and trained to international standards. We believe this will solidify the race's position as one of the top 'must-run' marathons in the region.”

Additionally, Bạch Mai Hospital continues as the medical partner for the Heritage Race, marking its second year in this role. The choice of a first-level hospital underscores the organising committee's commitment to establishing a robust, professional medical safety net, elevating the safety standards for large-scale, international-class sporting events in Việt Nam. VNS