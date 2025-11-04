Politics & Law
Home Sports

Bạch Mai Hospital ready to ensure safety at Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race

November 04, 2025 - 10:28
This marks the second consecutive year that Bạch Mai Hospital has served as the Medical Partner of the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Heritage Marathon.

 

  

Runners are ready for the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race 2025. — Photo courtesy of the organisers

HÀ NỘI — Bạch Mai Hospital has finalised all medical preparedness plans to support the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Marathon - Heritage Race 2025. All designated units are fully mobilised and ready for the race days on November 8–9.

Associate Professor Dr Vũ Văn Giáp, the hospital's deputy director, said: “We have mapped out and deployed medical checkpoints to ensure the fastest possible response to any runner requiring care. In marathon medical emergencies, every second counts. Early, accurate and rapid intervention protects health and can save lives.”

With a mission to ensure maximum health protection and a safe experience for all runners, DHA Việt Nam, the event's owner and organiser, continues its strong partnership with Bạch Mai Hospital, Việt Nam’s premier special-class general hospital, to guarantee the safety of participants.

This marks the second consecutive year that Bạch Mai Hospital has served as the Medical Partner of the Standard Chartered Hà Nội Heritage Marathon, reaffirming the organising committee’s commitment to establishing the highest medical safety standards for major international sporting events hosted in Việt Nam.

Leveraging its extensive expertise in emergency and critical care, Bạch Mai Hospital has developed a comprehensive medical support system along the race course. This collaboration not only prioritises athlete safety but also contributes significantly to promoting public health, aligning with the shared mission of sports and healthcare toward a healthier, more sustainable community.

Giáp, Bạch Mai Hospital's deputy director said: “We are grateful to DHA Việt Nam for trusting Bạch Mai Hospital as the medical partner. This race is not just a sporting event; it is also an opportunity to showcase a peaceful, safe and friendly Việt Nam, alongside our commitment to international-standard healthcare.” VNS

 

Hà Nội Marathon – Heritage Race marathon Hà Nội run sport

