HCM City-based national university kicks off student football tournaments

HCM CITY — Two major football tournaments for university students – the VNU-HCM Student Football Tournament – THACO Cup 2025 and the VNU-HCM Student Futsal Tournament – THACO Cup 2025 – were officially launched last Saturday (November 1).

The events aim to celebrate Việt Nam Teachers’ Day (November 20) and mark the 30th anniversary of the Việt Nam National University-HCM City (VNU-HCM), while encouraging physical training and strengthening connections among students from member universities and other institutions across the city.

The VNU-HCM Student Football Tournament – THACO Cup 2025 will feature 12 teams, including eight from VNU-HCM member universities and four guest teams from the University of Economics HCM City, the People’s Police University, RMIT University Vietnam, and the HCM City University of Law.

Matches will take place from November 19 to December 7 at Dĩ An Stadium in Bình Dương Province. The opening ceremony is scheduled on November 22.

Meanwhile, the VNU-HCM Student Futsal Tournament – THACO Cup 2025 will include 16 teams (eight men’s and eight women’s) from the eight member universities of VNU-HCM.

The games will run from November 6 to 15, with men’s matches held at the multi-purpose gymnasium of the University of Social Sciences and Humanities (USSH) and women’s matches at the University of Technology (HCMUT).

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Huỳnh Kỳ Phương Hạ, vice rector of HCMUT, said the tournaments not only promote physical health but also serve as a meaningful activity that fosters solidarity and a vibrant student culture within the VNU-HCM community.

The events are jointly organised by HCMUT, USSH, and the Phú Thọ – Bách Khoa Alumni Community (BKA), represented by the BKA Cooperation and Development JSC.

The main sponsor of the tournaments is THACO Group, alongside Gold Sponsor Phát Tiến Trading and Investment JSC and companion sponsors KoJi Sports JSC, Vũ Phong Energy Group, and No.1 Design and Construction JSC.

According to the organisers, both tournaments aim to expand social engagement, attract support from enterprises and alumni networks, and develop sportsmanship among students through fair play and teamwork.

In addition, the HCM City Regional Student Futsal Championship 2025 will take place from November 4 to 12 at the University of Agriculture and Forestry Sports Hall, featuring 12 top university futsal teams.

Jointly organised by the Voice of Việt Nam (VOV), the HCM City University and College Sports Association, and the University of Agriculture and Forestry, the tournament is part of a nationwide student futsal series covering regions including Hà Nội, Cần Thơ, the Central Highlands and HCM City.

This year marks the third edition of the nationwide student futsal tournament. With 20 matches to be played, the event promises exciting competition and aims to foster healthy lifestyles, team spirit and fair play among young people.

The organisers will also focus on promoting the tournament through social media platforms to engage a wider student audience and build momentum towards a national student futsal league in the near future. — VNS