Thai football chief apologises to Việt Nam over flag error

HÀ NỘI — Madam Pang Nualphan Lamsam, president of the Football Association of Thailand (FAT), led a delegation to meet Phạm Việt Hùng, Ambassador of Việt Nam to Thailand, to present a flower vase as a sincere apology for the recent mistaken use of the Vietnamese flag.

During the draw ceremony of the ASEAN U16 and U19 Futsal Championships held in Nonthaburi on October 28, the Chinese flag was shown on screen next to Việt Nam mduring the group selection process.

The mistake drew strong reaction not only from Vietnamese fans but also from regional supporters.

The Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) sent an official protest letter to both the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF) and the FAT, highlighting the seriousness of the incident.

In response, Madam Pang issued a formal apology, taking full responsibility for what was described as a 'human mistake' with no intent of disrespect.

During their meeting on October 30, Madam Pang acknowledged the importance of the national flag, calling it a symbol of the country's dignity and honour. She stressed that no one should show disrespect and presented flowers as a gesture of goodwill.

Meanwhile, Ambassador Hùng expressed his gratitude to the FAT for their sincerity, including sending an official apology letter, dispatching a representative to apologise, and meeting in person to express regret. He confirmed his understanding of the incident and believed it was an unintentional mistake in the organising process.

Earlier, a FAT delegation led by Vice President Adisak Benjasiriwan visited the VFF headquarters in Hà Nội to explain and apologise in person on October 29.

The meeting was attended by Winston Lee, General Secretary of the ASEAN Football Federation (AFF).

Benjasiriwan read out the official apology letter from Madam Pang addressed to the VFF. In the letter, she expressed deep regret and sincere apologies for the unfortunate mistake involving Việt Nam’s national flag during the draw ceremony.

“We are fully aware of the seriousness of this error and take full responsibility for the incident. FAT has immediately implemented corrective actions, strengthened event management protocols and reviewed all procedures to ensure such mistakes will never happen again.”

VFF President Trần Quốc Tuấn acknowledged FAT’s sincere apology and appreciated the proactive, respectful and cooperative attitude shown by the Thai association. The VFF regarded this as a serious error but also an important lesson to enhance professionalism and coordination in future regional events.

The FAT stated it would review its event management processes to ensure such a serious error does not happen again and expressed its desire to continue fostering a close and constructive partnership with the VFF to further develop football across the ASEAN region in a professional and sustainable manner. — VNS