Vietnamese women's football team gear up for 33rd SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — The national women's football team are ramping up preparations for the 33rd SEA Games later this year as they aim to defend their title.

Training at the Việt Nam Youth Football Training Centre, the squad are focusing on building physical strength while honing the techniques and tactics that could decide their campaign. Hà Nội's late October weather has proved favourable, allowing players to maintain both peak condition and enthusiasm during each session.

Under head coach Mai Đức Chung, the team are progressing steadily.

"We have a harmonious mix of experienced veterans and promising young players. The entire team are demonstrating clear progress with each training session," he said.

Defender Trần Thị Thu added: “The training load this time is higher than before, resulting in positive changes in both our physical strength and technique. Each day brings a new and interesting training plan. Coach Chung always emphasises that we are in a challenging group, so the team must prepare meticulously for the upcoming SEA Games. The young players are adapting quickly and opportunities are distributed equally among us. Anyone who puts in the effort can be selected to compete.”

Midfielder Ngọc Minh Chuyên, 21, said: “I still have much to learn from my seniors. In the national team, we receive thorough training in physical strength, technique and tactics. Coach Chung constantly reminds us that Southeast Asian players must focus on building a strong physical foundation to succeed. I will strive to adapt better to the intensity of professional competition so I can contribute to the team in the future.”

The squad’s determination and professionalism are already showing positive results in both skill and character.

According to the schedule, the team will play two friendly matches against the HCM City women's club on November 1 and 4. Competing against a strong domestic opponent will provide coach Chung with valuable opportunities to assess players and test strategies.

Following these matches, the team will embark on a 10-day training trip to Japan from November 20 to 30. Before departure, coach Chung plans to hold practice matches to evaluate the squad's strengths and refine their playing style, aiming to secure significant results at the SEA Games and upcoming tournaments in 2026.

The women's football competition at the 33rd SEA Games features eight teams: Việt Nam, Thailand, Myanmar, Cambodia, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia. Việt Nam enter as the reigning champions and face a demanding Group B that includes two strong contenders, the Philippines and Myanmar.

Despite the challenges, the Vietnamese women's team remain focused on one goal: successfully defending their championship title. — VNS