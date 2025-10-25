The rising star in Vietnamese football

Thanh Nga

As Vietnamese football strives to make an impact on the global stage, one of its brightest talents is leading the charge.

Trần Gia Bảo, the young striker from Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (HAGL), was recognised in October by The Guardian as one of the top 60 most promising young talents in the world for 2025. This accolade marks yet another milestone for HAGL’s chairman, Đoàn Nguyên Đức, who previously celebrated the rise of Phan Thanh Hậu over a decade ago.

At just 16 years old, Bảo has already etched his name in the annals of Vietnamese football history. He became the youngest player to both compete in and score in V.League 1, showcasing not only his raw talent but also a maturity that belies his age. Versatile on the field, he can effortlessly alternate between playing as a centre forward and a false striker role.

With his impressive technical skills, strategic thinking and striking good looks, Bảo has quickly captured the hearts of fans across the nation.

In the opening match of last season against Quảng Nam, Bảo made a memorable impact. Entering the game in the 72nd minute, he scored a stunning goal in the dying moments of extra time, sealing a 4-0 triumph for HAGL. This wasn’t just any goal; it was a historic moment for the 16-year-old, setting the tone for what many hope will be a brilliant career ahead of him.

The Guardian drew comparisons between Bảo and Barcelona's teenage sensation, Lamine Yamal, suggesting that Bảo could become "the first Vietnamese to truly make a mark in Europe".

The British publication also highlighted his recent goal, which former national striker Nguyễn Quang Hải described as "European class". This endorsement speaks volumes about Bảo's potential to shine on an international scale.

In the qualifying rounds of the 2025-26 National Cup, Bảo once again dazzled fans with a breathtaking goal against Thanh Hóa, solidifying his reputation as a player to watch. His contributions were instrumental in securing a 2-0 victory for HAGL, a testament to his burgeoning talent.

Bảo's inclusion in The Guardian’s prestigious list is not merely a personal achievement but also a reflection of Đức's unwavering commitment to systematic youth training over nearly two decades. From the iconic figures of Công Phượng and Tuấn Anh to the new wave represented by Bảo, HAGL continue to embody the spirit of crafting young football stars for the future.

Before Bảo, Phan Thanh Hậu was honoured in 2014 as one of the top 40 most promising young players globally after his standout performance at the AFC U19 Championship. While Hậu's journey did not unfold as anticipated, he remains a notable talent within the HAGL system.

Born in 2008, Bảo stands tall at 1.80m and showcases a modern playing style that has garnered attention. His market value is estimated at 50,000 euros by Transfermarkt, placing him among the top 15 most expensive U17 players in Asia.

His international achievements are equally impressive. He scored against Japan during the AFC U17 Asian Cup 2025 finals and played pivotal roles in victories over Uzbekistan and Japan at an international tournament in China last year.

Joining HAGL Football Academy at the age of 11, Bảo benefited from extensive training under coach Trịnh Duy Quang. He quickly distinguished himself, consistently excelling in youth competitions and claiming numerous national titles, including U15 bronze medals in both 2022 and 2023, a U17 silver medal, and a U19 bronze medal in 2024.

Beyond his technical prowess, Bảo impresses with his calm demeanour, confidence and disciplined approach to both life and training. Coach Lê Quang Trãi, who gave him his V.League 1 debut, praised Bảo’s eagerness to learn and his competitive spirit.

"Age is not the deciding factor; preparation, will and courage matter," Trãi said, reinforcing Bảo's deserving place in the spotlight.

On the pitch, Bảo embodies professionalism, while off the field, he is celebrated for his admirable lifestyle. Coach Lê Thành An said, “Bảo is a leader who inspires his teammates. He is always encouraging and shows genuine concern for others, especially during tough moments.”

This emotional intelligence, coupled with his passion and keen observation, makes him a vital team player.

With his technical skills, sharp footballing acumen and rapid finishing ability, Bảo is seen as a beacon of hope for the future of Vietnamese football. If he continues on his current trajectory, there’s no doubt he could become a cornerstone for the U20 and U23 teams and, eventually, the national team. The world is watching and Trần Gia Bảo is ready to shine. VNS