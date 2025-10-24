Experts to speak at HCM City’s Mass Participation World Conference

HCM CITY — The 10th annual Mass Participation World Conference (MPW25) will be held in HCM City on December 4-5, bringing together leading voices from across the industry to share trends and insights that will shape the next decade of mass participation sports.

The event is held by in collaboration with Sunrise Events Vietnam (SEV), the organisers of the eighth Techcombank HCM City International Marathon taking place on December 7.

The invitation-only global summit provides a platform for collaboration, innovation and insight-sharing across mass participation industries including marathon and triathlon organisers, brand partners, public agencies and technology innovators.

“This will be the third time we’ve hosted MPW in Việt Nam and it’s especially meaningful as this year marks the 10th anniversary of both SEV and MPW,” said Bằng Trịnh, co-founder of SEV.

“Việt Nam’s mass participation ecosystem has grown rapidly, though there’s still huge potential to advance health and wellness, sport tourism, as well as customer and community engagement across Việt Nam, the region and the world.

“We hope to see more engagement from policymakers and government stakeholders this year. The impact of mass participation sports events extends far beyond race day, and such events help to build healthier, more dynamic societies.”

Themes discussed at the event will include trends in mass participation post-COVID; innovations in event technology and athlete experience; public-private collaboration for health outcomes; sustainable sport tourism and urban impact and community building; and Diversity, Equity, Inclusion (DEI) in sport.

Chris Robb, founder and CEO of MPW, underscored the significance of the milestone year.

He said: “We’re thrilled to return to Việt Nam for our 10th edition. Southeast Asia has emerged as a phenomenal growth hub, and MPW25 will provide a platform to collaborate, share best practices, and accelerate the evolution of the industry – especially in a post-pandemic world.

“This year’s theme, Moving from Events to Ecosystems, reflects a pivotal shift in how our industry must think about the future. It is not enough to simply deliver world-class events – we need to build lasting frameworks that integrate health and wellness, stimulate tourism, strengthen local economies and foster deeper community engagement.

"By widening the conversation, we aim to explore how mass participation can become a powerful catalyst for societal impact, sustainability, and innovation well beyond the finish line.”

Returning for its second year, the MPW Innovation Showcase will spotlight emerging technologies, tools and solutions that are reshaping the mass participation experience – from registration and safety systems to fan engagement and performance analytics. — VNS