Đức smashes singles and doubles golds at tennis championship

Tennis

LÂM ĐỒNG — Vũ Hà Minh Đức has won two titles at the National Tennis Championships which came to an end on October 19 in Lâm Đồng Province.

Đức, of AP Sports Club, defeated senior rival, Nguyễn Văn Phương of the Military 6-1, 7-5 in the men's singles category to top the ranking table for the third year in a row.

He also secured the men's double title when, paired with Trương Thành Minh, beat Lê Quốc Khánh and Nguyễn Đắc Tiến of Hà Nội 6-0, 3-6, 10-8 in the NovaWorld Phan Thiết Tennis Court.

"I am really happy on the top podiums as I have beaten strong rivals to have my title. I am excited because I have won three straight years and this year, earning the singles and doubles titles in the same event," said Đức.

"The championship win will be a strong push for me for various international tournaments including the SEA Games later this year.

"I will try my best for the highest result in these challenging competitions."

Meanwhile in the women's singles, Trần Thụy Thanh Trúc of HCM City became the new champion after defeating Nguyễn Thị Mai Linh of Hà Nội 6-4, 6-4.

"I feel wonderful as finally I have my own title after hard work over the years. Thanks to everyone for encouraging and supporting me," said Trúc who hoped to be one in the Việt Nam tennis team for the Thailand SEA Games in December.

In the other finals, Lê Trung Tính and Phan Diễm Quỳnh won 5-7, 7-6(2), 19-17 over Trần Tiến Thịnh and Nguyễn Từ Kim Ngân in the all-Military match.

Earlier, Phan Diễm Quỳnh and Ngô Hồng Hạnh also took a title for the Military team after their win against Nguyễn Hải Diệp and Nguyễn Phạm Giao Linh of Phú Thọ 6-0, 6-2.

This year event also saw young players' shining as Nguyễn Đại Khánh and Vũ Khánh Phương of HCM City, both under U18, claimed bronze medals in men's and women's singles, respectively.

“The 2025 championships is a successful tournament in both term of profession and organisation. It is an important step for us to upgrade the national competition system, eyeing to faster development and international integration,” said Nguyễn Hồng Sơn, Việt Nam Tennis Federation General Secretary.

The seven-day NovaWorld Cup 2025 featured more than 100 players from most of the strongest clubs nationwide.

It was organised by the Việt Nam Tennis Federation, provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism and NovaGroup with a total of VNĐ500 million bonus. VNS