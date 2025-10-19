Major stadium project breaks ground, set to host international events

HÀ NỘI — The Ministry of Public Security on October 19 broke ground on a state-of-the-art, 60,000-seat stadium in Hưng Yên Province — a symbolic project for Vietnamese sports.

The PVF Stadium will be the first venue in Việt Nam equipped with an automatic retractable dome system.

Party General Secretary Tô Lâm, along with members of the Politburo and Secretariat, and representatives from central ministries and local authorities, attended the groundbreaking ceremony.

The stadium, located within the campus of the PVF Youth Training Centre in Nghĩa Trụ Commune, is funded by the Ministry of Public Security and constructed by Vinhomes Joint Stock Company under Vingroup.

It is designed to host cultural and sporting events organised by the people’s police and is regarded as a symbolic, international-standard project representing Việt Nam’s growing stature in the new era.

General Lương Tam Quang, Minister of Public Security, said the PVF Stadium is a key infrastructure investment that embodies the Party and State’s strategic vision, as well as the guidance of General Secretary Tô Lâm on comprehensive human development and nation-building.

He noted that the project represents an important cultural and sporting institution, affirming the Ministry of Public Security’s commitment to sports development and reflecting its aspiration to build and advance the people’s police sports sector in a sustainable and comprehensive manner.

Once completed, the PVF Stadium will be the largest in Việt Nam, surpassing Hà Nội’s Mỹ Đình Stadium, which currently seats 40,000 spectators. The venue will not only serve the Ministry’s activities but will also host national and regional cultural, sporting and tourism events, as it is designed to meet and exceed international standards for major competitions.

Covering an area of more than 55,000 square metres, the PVF Stadium features four main stands — A, B, C and D — along with specialised zones for technical operations, security, players, VIPs, broadcasting, the press, and other support services. Designed in accordance with FIFA standards, the stadium meets the requirements to host World Cup matches, regional tournaments, the Asian Games and even the Olympic Games.

Its standout feature is a giant dome roof that can open and close completely within just 12 to 20 minutes — a technology being applied for the first time in Việt Nam.

The design draws inspiration from the retractable roof of the AT&T Stadium in the United States, which holds the world record for the largest movable roof system.

Constructed with advanced PTFE material, the roof allows natural light to filter through while minimising heat absorption, blocking UV rays and reducing noise. This ensures a cool, energy-efficient interior with exceptional long-term durability.

According to the organisers, the project will form part of a multi-purpose complex including auxiliary training grounds, a rehabilitation centre, service and entertainment areas, and an outdoor square — providing public sports facilities and creating a healthy recreational space for people of all ages.

The project is expected to become a venue for top-level sporting events, while also encouraging people to take part in physical activities, improve their health, and make sport a regular part of daily life.

The stadium will also serve as a modern cultural and entertainment centre capable of hosting large-scale art performances, music concerts and festivals — attracting investment, fostering integration, and enriching the spiritual life of the people.

In the future, the complex is envisioned as an appealing destination for sports tourism and international events.

A chain of accommodation, dining and shopping facilities will be developed as part of the venue, forming a dynamic and sustainable sports economy ecosystem. — VNS