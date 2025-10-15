Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam strikes gold in Pencak Silat showdown

October 15, 2025 - 16:49
Việt Nam took three gold medals to place second in the 2025 Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championship which closed in Thailand on October 14.

Pencak silat  

Vietnamese martial artists pose for photos after the 2025 Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championship which closed in Thailand on October 14. Photo of Việt Nam Sports Team

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam struck gold three times to finish second at the 2025 Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championship, which concluded in Thailand on October 14, showcasing the country’s rising strength in the martial art.

The champions were Nguyễn Đức Hậu in the men's 45kg, Nguyễn Chính Nghĩa in the men's 60kg and Võ Thanh Hiếu in the 65kg categories.

Vietnamese athletes also secured three silver and four bronze medals.

Thailand claimed top podium honours with five golds, while Malaysia finished third.

Việt Nam sent 14 athletes to the championship, regarded as a pre-SEA Games event for regional competitors to assess their preparation and study their main opponents for the 33rd SEA Games, also scheduled in Thailand in December.

In Bangkok, 10 weight classes in tanding (combat) and three in tunggal (performance) disciplines will be contested. — VNS

pencak silat SEA Games Việt Nam

see also

More on this story

Sports

Young athletes take centre stage at 33rd SEA Games

As the excitement builds for the upcoming 33rd SEA Games in Thailand later this year, Vietnamese athletes are pushing their limits in training, gearing up for a chance to shine. This event promises to be a pivotal platform for emerging young talents to showcase their skills on a regional stage.
Sports

Khôi wins Đất Sen Hồng Music Marathon

National top amateur runner Huỳnh Anh Khôi proved his No 1 position after winning the men's 42km category of the VPBank Đất Sen Hồng Music Marathon 2025 on October 12 in Đồng Tháp Province.
Sports

Delegates meet in Hà Nội for better sport development

Hosting AMMS 8 not only demonstrates Việt Nam’s commitment to ASEAN but also enhances its international standing, highlighting the nation’s rich culture, dynamic people, and sporting excellence, while promoting mutual understanding and solidarity among ASEAN member countries.

