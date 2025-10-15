Việt Nam strikes gold in Pencak Silat showdown

Pencak silat

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam struck gold three times to finish second at the 2025 Southeast Asian Pencak Silat Championship, which concluded in Thailand on October 14, showcasing the country’s rising strength in the martial art.

The champions were Nguyễn Đức Hậu in the men's 45kg, Nguyễn Chính Nghĩa in the men's 60kg and Võ Thanh Hiếu in the 65kg categories.

Vietnamese athletes also secured three silver and four bronze medals.

Thailand claimed top podium honours with five golds, while Malaysia finished third.

Việt Nam sent 14 athletes to the championship, regarded as a pre-SEA Games event for regional competitors to assess their preparation and study their main opponents for the 33rd SEA Games, also scheduled in Thailand in December.

In Bangkok, 10 weight classes in tanding (combat) and three in tunggal (performance) disciplines will be contested. — VNS