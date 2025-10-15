Coach urges sharper finishing as Việt Nam beat Nepal

Football

HCM CITY — Việt Nam battled through heavy rain and a sodden pitch to edge Nepal 1-0 in the second leg of their 2027 Asian Cup qualifying match at Thống Nhất Stadium on Tuesday. Yet despite the victory, coach Kim Sang-sik said his players had not made the most of their chances, often rushing their efforts in front of goal.

The Vietnamese side dominated possession with 62 per cent of the ball and fired off 23 shots, 11 of them on target, but only found the net once – courtesy of an own goal by a Nepalese defender. The narrow win lifted Việt Nam to nine points from four matches, with three wins and one loss, keeping them in pursuit of group leaders Malaysia, who top the table with 12 points, for a place at the 2027 Asian Cup finals.

After the match, coach Kim said: “The match took place under poor weather conditions. I regret that the Vietnamese team couldn’t score more goals, but I am still pleased with the win. I want to dedicate this victory to the fans.”

The Thống Nhất Stadium pitch was left badly damaged after heavy rain in HCM City. The uneven, peeling and slippery grass, combined with a soaked ball, disrupted play for both sides. Việt Nam were forced to rely on long balls and quick passing combinations to cope with the testing conditions.

"The pitch was very bad, so we couldn't achieve everything we set out to do. However, the Vietnamese team won the match, which was our goal. We had chances to score but didn't capitalise on them effectively. The players were a bit hasty in their final actions. In the second half, some players were exhausted, which affected their performance," coach Kim noted.

Coach Kim provided opportunities for five U23 players. Among them, goalkeeper Trần Trung Kiên, defender Nguyễn Hiểu Minh and forward Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn started the match, while forward Nguyễn Đình Bắc and midfielder Khuất Văn Khang came on as substitutes in the second half.

"Several U23 players were able to play. I don’t see it as a 'reward' but rather because they have performed well recently. I evaluate players based on their overall process. Thanks to the competitiveness brought by the U23 generation, the Vietnam team have adopted a better playing style," coach Kim said.

Meanwhile, despite losing to Việt Nam, the Nepal team put in a commendable performance. They only conceded a single goal and threatened Việt Nam's goal multiple times during the match with quick counterattacks.

"The Nepal team fought hard against Việt Nam. It was unfortunate that we conceded an own goal in the first half. However, we played very well in the second half," said assistant coach Salyan Khadgi, who led the Nepal team in place of head coach Matt Ross.

"The whole team performed well and followed the tactics set by the coaching staff. While Việt Nam are a strong team, Nepal showed great resilience. I am satisfied with the team's brave spirit; the players always aimed to move forward. Even though we lost, my players played with all their heart and enthusiasm." — VNS