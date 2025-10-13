Huỳnh victory earns another chance to win LION Championship title

Mixed martial arts

HÀ NỘI — Lý Văn Huỳnh has earned his third shot at a championship title after a commanding victory at the LION Championship 27, Việt Nam’s largest mixed martial arts series, held on October 11 in Hà Nội.

Huỳnh faced Đỗ Thành Chương in the men’s 77kg main-card bout at Tây Hồ Gymnasium, which also featured several thrilling knockouts throughout the night.

Chương started strong, launching a series of powerful kicks and punches that kept Huỳnh on the defensive. His sharp knee strikes further limited Huỳnh’s attempts to counterattack.

The momentum shifted in the second round when Huỳnh landed a sudden left high kick that sent Chương staggering, followed by a heavy headshot that knocked him to the floor.

Sensing his opportunity, the national MMA rising star unleashed a relentless ground-and-pound until the referee stopped the fight, awarding Huỳnh a technical knockout victory.

Huỳnh has reached the final twice before but fell short of the title. This time, he will face reigning 70kg champion Jovidon Khojaev, who has moved up a weight class in his bid to become the first fighter in LION Championship history to hold two titles.

In the MMA Striking co-main match, Vietnamese ONE Championship fighter and former WBC Muaythai champion Trần Quốc Tuấn suffered a defeat to Vorapon Jayamram of Thailand, who holds an Omnoi Gymnasium competition belt.

Jayamram demonstrated his superior skill compared to the home representative, showing mastery in controlling distance and delivering a variety of attacks. Across three rounds, Jayamram dominated the contest and won convincingly on points, leaving Tuấn empty-handed.

The two fastest victories of the night went to Đinh Văn Khuyến and Trần Huy Hải.

Khuyến needed only 16 seconds to floor Bùi Đình Khải with a powerful punch in the men’s 56kg class.

Meanwhile, world sanshou gold medallist Hải made Đạt regret not taking his early chances to win the match. A moment of carelessness cost him dearly when he suffered heavy punches and collapsed in the first round of the men’s 56kg.

In other matches, Nguyễn Văn Lâm took the MMA Striking 65kg title after beating Lưu Huy Đức. He secured a slot in the MMA Pro as the No. 10 seed.

Phan Trọng Hiếu beat Trần Vĩ Quang and Kpa Thuân overcame Nguyễn Tấn An in the men’s 60kg MMA Striking, while Phạm Văn Hào defeated Trần Văn Trọng in the men’s 56kg MMA Pro category.

The only women’s bout featured Trần Lê Phi Khanh’s win against Võ Vũ Lê in the 56kg MMA Pro.

The LION Championship 28 will be held on November 8 on Phú Quốc Island in An Giang Province. VNS