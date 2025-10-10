VFF President Tuấn appointed to FIFA Committee for National Team Competitions

HÀ NỘI — FIFA has appointed Trần Quốc Tuấn, President of the Việt Nam Football Federation (VFF) and member of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Executive Committee, to serve on the FIFA Committee for National Team Competitions for the 2025–2029 term. FIFA will support him in fulfilling his duties in this new role.

The FIFA Committee for National Team Competitions advises and consults the FIFA Council on strategic planning and oversees major international tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, FIFA U20 World Cup and FIFA U17 World Cup, as well as other competitions within the FIFA system.

Tuấn currently holds several key positions within continental and regional football bodies, including Member of the AFC Executive Committee, Chairman of the AFC and AFF Competition Committee, and member of the organising committee for the AFC Asian Cup for the 2023–2027 term. Most recently, he was entrusted by the AFC to lead the men’s football management committee for the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan.

In addition to Tuấn’s appointment to the FIFA National Team Competitions Committee, the VFF has two other representatives on various FIFA technical committees: Secretary General Nguyễn Văn Phú on the FIFA Medical Committee and Deputy Secretary General Nguyễn Thanh Hà on the FIFA Women’s Football Committee.

Earlier, Nguyễn Thị Mỹ Dung served as a member of the FIFA Disciplinary Committee, arbitrator at the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), member of the World Athletics Disciplinary Council, member of the AFC Appeals Committee and Deputy Head of the VFF Licensing Committee.

The appointment of Tuấn and the VFF representatives to FIFA underscores the credibility and international standing of both the VFF and Tuấn. It marks a significant milestone for Vietnamese football, enhancing its global image and creating opportunities to contribute to the overall development of world football. — VNS