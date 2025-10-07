World stars gather together at Hanoi Open Pool Championship

Pool

HÀ NỘI — The Hanoi Open will return for its third edition on October 7-12, once again bringing world-class nine-ball action to Việt Nam’s capital at the National Sports Complex.

The tournament under the World Nineball Tour (WNT) and in partnership with Vietcontent has quickly become one of the most anticipated events on the global pool calendar, celebrating top-tier talent, passionate fans, and Việt Nam's growing legacy as a hub for professional billiards.

Building on the success of previous editions, this year's tournament features a US$200,000 prize fund and a 256-player field, including 128 WNT professional athletes from over 40 nationalities, confirming Hà Nội as one of the sport’s most vibrant and diverse stages.

Pool lovers will once again watch thrilling strokes by defending champion Johann Chua, world champion Carlo Biado, World No. 1 Fedor Gorst, former world champion Francisco Sanchez Ruiz and three-time major champion Aloysius Yapp.

“Winning in Hà Nội last year changed my career and my life," said Chua.

"The atmosphere, the crowd, the passion, it all pushed me to play my best pool. Coming back here as defending champion means a lot to me, and I’m ready to fight for the title again in front of these amazing fans.”

Gorst added: “I’m really happy to be back and to play the biggest event in Việt Nam. I always enjoy competing in front of the amazing Vietnamese fans, the atmosphere here is truly special. Hopefully this time I can play the tournament all the way to the end.”

Biado also praised the event’s rise.

“The Hanoi Open has grown so quickly. It’s now one of the most competitive and exciting tournaments in the world," he said. "I had a great run to the semi-finals last year, and that experience made me appreciate just how strong the field is here. For players, it’s a true test of skill and focus. Việt Nam has become a real home for pool, and I’m thrilled to return and challenge for the title once again.”

Among the participants are 68 local players, including No. 1 Dương Quốc Hoàng, who defeated then-defending world 9-ball champion Shane Van Boening in the last 16 of the 2023 World Pool Championship.

“The Hanoi Open reminds us that Việt Nam has everything it takes: passion, talent and the will to rise. Every year, this event brings out the best in us and shows the world what Vietnamese pool can be. I’m proud to represent my country, and I’m ready to give everything on home soil,” said Hoàng, the Scottish Open 2024 champion.

Việt Nam's hopes are also placed on potential and rising stars such as Nguyễn Anh Tuấn, Đặng Thành Kiên, Bùi Trường An and Lường Đức Thiện.

“The Hanoi Open Pool Championship is not only an international sporting event of the highest calibre but also one that carries a profound social purpose," said CEO of Vietcontent Trần Thùy Chi.

"Through this tournament, we aspire for sport to be more than just a stage for competition or entertainment, it should be a bridge that spreads positive energy and a spirit of compassion throughout the community.

"For us, the championship is where world-class athletes come together, but more importantly, it is a platform that connects people, celebrates humanity and reinforces the idea that sport can truly make life better.”

After six days, the best cueist will walk away with $40,000 while the runner-up will take $16,000. Two semi-finalists will pocket $10,000 each.

Emily Frazer, CEO of Matchroom Multi Sport, the organiser and a central pillar of the WNT, said she could not wait to see the matches.

“I’m so excited to be back in Hà Nội. This event holds a special place in my heart. Each day of the tournament brings more excitement, more drama and more intensity," she said.

"The Hanoi Open continues to grow every year; it gets bigger, better and more thrilling with each edition. It’s incredible to see how this championship has become one of the standout events on the WNT, paving the way for the sport not just in Asia but across the globe.”

Every moment of the championship will be aired live through international broadcasters such as Fox Sports, Sky Network and Viaplay to reach audiences across the USA, Europe, Asia and beyond.

Along with the main tournament, the $10,000-prized Hanoi Junior Open will also be held for 64 young players under 17 years old from all over the world, giving them the opportunity to experience the professional competition atmosphere and gain experience before stepping onto the big stage. — VNS