Dragon boat races: spreading spirit of sports and cultural value

October 07, 2025 - 08:47
The tournament featured 10 international dragon boat teams, 17 domestic dragon boat teams and nearly 150 SUP paddlers from 18 countries, territories and provinces across the country.

 

Athletes compete during the Dragon Boat Racing - SUP 2025 Tournament. — VNA/VNS Photo

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of rowers and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) athletes came to Hà Nội over the weekend for the Dragon Boat Racing - SUP 2025 Tournament, which was held on Sunday on the capital city's expansive West Lake.

The tournament featured 10 international dragon boat teams, 17 domestic dragon boat teams and nearly 150 SUP paddlers from 18 countries as well as territories and provinces across Việt Nam.

This is the sixth edition of the annual West Lake tournament. The event is not only a competition between teams, but also an opportunity for learning and strengthening friendships among localities and organisations.

It represents one of many cultural and sports events that promote the image, people and tourism of the hospitable capital to a wide array of domestic and international friends.

A new feature of this year's tournament is the addition of the Family Relay Race.

Athlete Hà Thu Trang from the Hà Nội team said: “For the first time, there was a competition organised for families so that parents could interact with their children, which was very meaningful." VNS

Sports

Keeping it Kewell in the capital

One challenge Kewell will face is the balance between firing up fans and managing expectations. Hà Nội, the record six-time V.League winners, is not a club that tolerates mediocrity for long.
Sports

Local golfers to tee off at Montgomerie Links Việt Nam

Local golf clubs will be challenging in the Đà Nẵng Golf Association Championship for Nam Á Bank Cup at the Montgomerie Links Việt Nam on October 18-19, marking the 80 th anniversary of the Việt Nam Business Day and promoting the development of the sport in the tourism hub
Sports

Tâm wins bronze at Karate 1-Series A in Kuala Lumpur

According to the international system, K1 is the highest-level tournament organised by the World Karate Federation, aiming to create opportunities for martial artists globally to compete. The tournament is akin to a Grand Slam in other sports.

