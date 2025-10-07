Dragon boat races: spreading spirit of sports and cultural value

HÀ NỘI — Hundreds of rowers and stand-up paddleboard (SUP) athletes came to Hà Nội over the weekend for the Dragon Boat Racing - SUP 2025 Tournament, which was held on Sunday on the capital city's expansive West Lake.

The tournament featured 10 international dragon boat teams, 17 domestic dragon boat teams and nearly 150 SUP paddlers from 18 countries as well as territories and provinces across Việt Nam.

This is the sixth edition of the annual West Lake tournament. The event is not only a competition between teams, but also an opportunity for learning and strengthening friendships among localities and organisations.

It represents one of many cultural and sports events that promote the image, people and tourism of the hospitable capital to a wide array of domestic and international friends.

A new feature of this year's tournament is the addition of the Family Relay Race.

Athlete Hà Thu Trang from the Hà Nội team said: “For the first time, there was a competition organised for families so that parents could interact with their children, which was very meaningful." VNS