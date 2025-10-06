Keeping it Kewell in the capital

Anh Đức

Australian football legend Harry Kewell is internationally synonymous with the number 10, and coincidentally, on Saturday, he became Hà Nội FC's tenth manager in the space of four years.

Kewell's appointment comes as a gamble for both himself and Hà Nội FC, as the Australian legend is still struggling to find success in his managerial career, while the capital club is scrambling to find consistency after the departure of coach Chu Đình Nghiêm four years ago. Two entities guided by former glory are now bonded together in what could either be a match made in heaven or an imperfect fit.

The news of Hà Nội announcing Kewell as head coach did create some success, at least in the media realm. The UK tabloid newspaper The Sun branded Kewell's journey in the V.League as a 'shock job' and also joked about 'a Netflix documentary waiting to happen.'

But for a club that has just changed almost all of its backroom football staff besides technical director Yusuke Adachi, Hà Nội FC cares a whole lot more about Kewell than just the media exposure. Their social media announcement framed it as a long-term orientation, promising that Kewell’s European pedigree and experience will inject new life into the capital side.

Yet the road ahead is anything but smooth. Kewell’s coaching résumé is framed by promise, more than tenure. His most recent job at Yokohama F. Marinos ended in July 2024 after less than a year in charge – even though he had led them to an AFC Champions League final earlier that season. That experience ended with domestic struggles and a dismissal.

That juxtaposition of highs and lows is the double-edged sword Kewell carries into Hà Nội. On one side, intelligence, prestige and international aura. On the other hand, questions about adaptability, consistency and whether his coaching style will translate into the V.League’s demanding environment.

Hà Nội’s media and supporters are already speculating how he will forge the link between Vietnamese talent and foreign leadership. The VNA's Thể Thao & Văn Hóa (Sports & Culture) newspaper asked: “How will Hà Nội’s style change under the new coach?", whereas ZNews called his debut “Kewell ball” - envisioning a dynamic, expressive style to match his playing heritage. Whether that vision will survive V.League schedule intensity, travel demands and local expectations is another matter.

One challenge Kewell will face is the balance between firing up fans and managing expectations. Hà Nội, the record six-time V.League winners, is not a club that tolerates mediocrity for long. Press, supporters and rivals will test him early. The transition period will likely be raw, foreign imports, local stars and youth integration, all must align under a new tactical vision quickly.

Another test is adapting to Việt Nam itself. Tropical weather, fixture congestion, the particular style of domestic matches and understanding local player mindsets.

Kewell himself has said little publicly so far. Hà Nội FC’s announcement stressed his arrival is about stability, a long-term view and reasserting dominance both domestically and in Asia. The club hopes this is not another experiment.

In football, few stories begin cleanly. A new coach, a storied club, high expectations. Kewell’s arrival in Hà Nội is certainly headline-making. Whether it becomes a turning point or another footnote depends on results – but also on how he bridges his experience with the unique challenges of Vietnamese football.

At least this time, Hà Nội fans and critics alike cannot say that their manager does not know how to play football, with Australia's first UEFA Champions League winner at the helm. — VNS