SHB Đà Nẵng secure sponsorships in V.League 1  

ĐÀ NẴNG — SHB Đà Nẵng and nine sponsors have signed agreements on funding the football team in the top national football league, V.League 1, for the 2025-2026 season, helping to boost the squad after the first six matches.

Previously, the team earned major sponsorships from the Sài Gòn-Hà Nội Bank (SHB), Vinamilk Wika, muRata and A&T.

The team, which currently ranks 10th out of 14 in the V.League 1 table with one win, two draws and three losses, has employed five foreign players: Brazilian Emerson Souza, Serbian Milan Makaric, South Korean Kim Dong-su, Henen David Boris from Togo and Russian-Vietnamese Vadim Nguyễn, along with the newly naturalised Gustavo Santos.

Đà Nẵng's team has also qualified for the round of 16 in the National Cup.

SHB Đà Nẵng won the championship in 1992, 2009 and 2012, as well as two National Cup titles in 1993 and 2009. However, the team was relegated in 2022 before bouncing straight back into the top flight the following year.

The team has been sponsored by SHB Bank since 2007 and aim to finish in the top five this football season. — VNS