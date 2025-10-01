Ninh Bình set to face Thể Công Viettel in key showdown

Football

NINH BÌNH — On October 2, all eyes will be on the thrilling matchup between Ninh Bình and Thể Công Viettel in V.League 1, taking place at the vibrant Ninh Bình Arena.

This highly anticipated clash promises to be a showcase of talent and determination, as both teams vie for dominance in what has become a fiercely competitive league.

Ninh Bình continue to lead the rankings after five matches. However, the race for the top spot has become tense, as Ninh Bình now have the same number of points as the opponents behind them. Ninh Bình have 13 points — equal to Hà Nội Police and HCM City Police — but have taken the lead due to their goal difference.

Meanwhile, Thể Công Viettel continue to maintain an unbeaten record with three wins and two draws, ranking fourth with 11 points.

The match can be seen as a battle between two different and somewhat opposing management styles, represented by two foreign coaches. Ninh Bình’s coach, Spaniard Gerard Albadalejo, boasts the strongest attack in V.League 1 with 14 goals after five matches. On the other hand, Thể Công Viettel’s coach, Velizar Popov from Bulgaria, has established the strongest defence, conceding only two goals.

Ninh Bình has recently received some bad news regarding their squad, however. Midfielder Châu Ngọc Quang suffered a serious injury in the Sunday match against Hải Phòng. After a dispute in the 10th minute, Quang collapsed on the field and had to be carried off on a stretcher.

According to Ninh Bình's medical team, Quang has a ligament injury, suspected to be a rupture. His knee remains quite swollen, preventing a thorough examination. Quang will be taken to HCM City this week for an in-depth assessment of his injury, but he will likely have to stay off the field for about six to nine months.

This is worrying news for both Ninh Bình and the Vietnamese national team. Due to the injury, Quang will miss the two matches against Nepal in October and, most likely, the important match against Malaysia next year as well.

In addition to the game between Ninh Bình and Thể Công Viettel, fans will also be closely watching the match between Đà Nẵng and Hà Nội on October 1. In their previous fixtures, both Đà Nẵng and Hà Nội celebrated their first victories in the league, alleviating some pressure and bringing hope that their encounter will highlight the professional quality of their players.

Elsewhere, Thanh Hóa Stadium will witness a clash between the unfortunate, as the lowest-ranked team Thanh Hóa (two points) host Becamex HCM City (three points), ranked 12th out of 14 teams.

On October 3, at home in Pleiku Arena, Hoàng Anh Gia Lai (ranked 13th out of 14 teams with two points) will seek their first victory against visitors Sông Lam Nghệ An (ranked 11th with four points). Sông Lam Nghệ An have appointed coach Nguyễn Huy Hoàng to replace Phan Như Thuật.

This match marks coach Hoàng's return to the national premier league. Hopefully, the presence of the former central defender of the Vietnamese national team will help Sông Lam Nghệ An rekindle their fighting spirit, allowing them to create a safe distance from the bottom of the table. VNS