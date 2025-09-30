Hà Nội volleyball club secures five-year title sponsorship

HÀ NỘI — Backed by a new five-year title sponsorship from Tasco Auto, Hà Nội Club have set their sights on the top of the National A-Class Women’s Volleyball Championship.

Under the agreement, Tasco Auto will become the club’s title sponsor for five years starting from October 2025.

The team, to be renamed Hà Nội Tasco Auto, plan to strengthen their line-up as they work towards regaining past glory.

"It is the first time that Hà Nội have found an official and long-term sponsor who is a large business. It is an important milestone in our development plan. The sponsorship will be a strong base to help the club improve remarkably and connect closely with local supporters in the coming time," said President Trần Thùy Chi of the Volleyball Federation of Hà Nội.

"We strongly believe that the cooperation will not only lift the club up but also spread love of sport to the wider community. Our deal is the first step in the five-year plan which is full of activities focusing on developing elite volleyball, school volleyball and amateur volleyball."

Tasco Auto Deputy General Director Nguyễn Thế Minh said: “We choose to support volleyball because it is a speedy and competitive sport with common values to what Tasco owns.

"More importantly, we want to grow up with a team that has tradition in youth training. Being successful with them will be much happier than with a team who have already earned their achievement.

"We believe in their power and hope they will soon enjoy success."

Hà Nội were once a powerhouse in national volleyball but slipped from the top flight and dropped to the A-Class Division in 2024.

This year they are back among the top eight after the National A-Class Volleyball Championship qualifiers and will compete in next month’s finals in Quảng Trị.

Team managers said Hà Nội are targeting the championship title, a result that would secure their return to the National Volleyball Championship next season.

To prepare, players will join training camps in leading volleyball hubs such as Thailand and South Korea to sharpen their skills and achieve their goals. — VNS