Việt Nam wins first world xiangqi standard title in Shanghai

HÀ NỘI - Việt Nam’s xiangqi kingpin Lại Lý Huynh pulled off a historic upset on September 27, snagging his first world championship in the standard discipline by outsmarting China’s Yin Sheng in the 2025 World Xiangqi Championship final.

The showdown, played under a 60-minute format with a 30-second boost per move, had rapid games (10 minutes plus 5 seconds) and blitz (5 minutes plus 3 seconds) on deck if it ended in a tie. But Huynh didn’t need the extra rounds, nailing the win in the standard game despite the tough spot of playing Black, which means going second.

The men’s standard final was a nail-biter, packed with mind games and slick moves. Yin, touted as China’s rising xiangqi star, failed to follow in the footsteps of his compatriot Meng Shen, who won the title two years ago. Huynh’s killer rook play was the game-changer, leaving Yin stunned for a few seconds before he conceded and shook hands.

Huynh’s victory is a first for Việt Nam, breaking China’s domination on the standard discipline, which is xiangqi’s most prestigious.

“This is an emotional victory for Huynh and Việt Nam," said Nguyễn Minh Thắng, general secretary of the Việt Nam Chess Federation.

"His opponent is a skilled player, but Huynh played a good match to win the gold medal.”

In a later action, Huynh was in pair with Nguyễn Thành Bảo to win silver medal in the men's doubles event.

Việt Nam also earned a bronze medal by Minh Hằng in the girls' U12 class.

Huynh was born in 1990 in Vĩnh Long Province. He has been one of Việt Nam's leading Chinese chess masters with six national crowns, being considered the most talented player in the history of the country.

After his championship victory, owner of Phương Trang Group Nguyễn Hữu Luận, former President of the Việt Nam Chess Federation, presented Huynh a VNĐ1.1 billion (US$41,500) bonus while his coach received VNĐ300 million. VNA/VNS