Polking insists win wasn’t luck as Hà Nội Police edge DH Cebu

Football

HÀ NỘI — Mano Polking made it clear it was no lucky win as Hà Nội Police narrowly defeated DH Cebu 1-0 in matchday two of the ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup on September 24 at Hàng Đẫy Stadium.

Defender Jason Quang-Vinh Pendant struck the winning goal in the 89th minute to secure victory for last season’s runners-up in their Group A clash.

The Police, who went undefeated through the group stage last season, struggled to take control in a largely cagey opening 45 minutes.

The best chance of the first half fell to Rogério Alves on 42 minutes after DH Cebu defender Kamil Amirul mishandled the ball in midfield, setting up the Brazilian forward, but his one-on-one effort was off target.

Just before half-time, the home side believed they had earned a penalty when referee Ryo Tanimoto pointed to the spot for a handball by Anderson Pinto, but a VAR review overturned the decision, and the score remained 0-0 at the break.

Hugo Gomes’ header on 55 minutes looped just over the bar, while goalkeeper Rami Jeridi made two superb saves to deny Hà Nội Police, including a point-blank stop from Alan on the hour mark.

Three minutes later, Jeridi kept out Nguyễn Đình Bắc after the substitute connected with an excellent cut-back from Vitao.

Cebu had a golden chance to take the lead on 65 minutes, but Roberto Corsame’s effort went wide.

Eventually, the persistent pressure paid off as Pendant’s late strike secured victory for the hosts.

This marked Hà Nội Police’s first win in the competition following a narrow 2-1 defeat to BG Pathum United FC last month.

“We knew we must win this match. We dominated and controlled the game so you can’t say it was a lucky win,” Polking said.

The Brazilian coach singled out his young defender Phạm Lý Đức, who recently joined from Hoàng Anh Gia Lai, and Australian attacking midfielder Stefan Mauk, who signed a big deal with the Police last month.

“Đức is a competitive player with a high fighting spirit. Although new to the team, he had a very good match today,” Polking said. He added that Mauk was a quality player with great speed and helped strengthen the team’s midfield.

Pendant, named Player of the Match, said: “Cebu defended very firmly, causing us many difficulties. However, the whole team did not give up and I am very happy to contribute to the victory.”

Cebu coach Glenn Ramos expressed regret at conceding a late goal but praised the hosts’ strength.

“I am very proud of my players in both the match against Tampines Rovers and today’s match. They played with great effort,” Ramos said.

“It’s a pity we conceded in the last minute, but that doesn’t disappoint me. Against a strong team with a young squad, we tried to keep one point. They have too many quality players. Honestly, I can’t pick the best player on their side because they all played well and showed their class.”

In their next fixture, Hà Nội Police will visit Buriram United FC of Thailand, while Cebu will host Selangor FC of Malaysia on December 3. — VNS