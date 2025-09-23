 VPC expects better international achievements in development plan

Paralympics

HÀ NỘI — Vietnamese para-athletes were promised greater support and higher international ambitions as the Việt Nam Paralympic Committee (VPC) marked its 30th anniversary in Hà Nội.

Deputy Prime Minister Mai Văn Chính joined committee leaders and decorated athletes at the ceremony, highlighting how sport has transformed lives and lifted national pride.

Việt Nam has more than 7 million people with disabilities, making up over 7 per cent of the population. Sport is seen not only as a way to improve health and confidence but also as a bridge to social integration and international competition.

Chính recalled that the committee — originally founded as the Việt Nam Sports Association for People with Disabilities — was created by government decision in 1995. Despite daunting challenges in its early years, the Paralympic movement took root through the grit of athletes, the dedication of coaches and the backing of communities, becoming a cornerstone of the nation’s sporting landscape.

He hailed para-athletes for both their medal-winning performances abroad and their ability to inspire millions at home.

“When the national flag rises at Paralympic or ASEAN Para Games arenas, it is not only a moment of individual pride but also a symbol of Việt Nam’s spirit to overcome challenges and reach new heights,” he said.

The Deputy PM paid tribute to generations of leaders, coaches and athletes who built disability sports from scratch, while thanking domestic and international partners for their support. He stressed that developing disability sport is both a social cause and a vital part of national human development.

In the past decade, Vietnamese para-athletes have delivered striking results: one gold, one silver and two bronze medals at the Rio 2016 Paralympics; one silver at Tokyo 2021 and one bronze at Paris 2024; nine golds at the Asian Para Games in 2018 and 2022; and 66 golds at the 2023 ASEAN Para Games.

Outstanding athletes include world and Paralympic record holder Lê Văn Công and Châu Hoàng Tuyết Loan in powerlifting, Võ Thanh Tùng, Trịnh Thị Bích Như, Đỗ Thanh Hải and Lê Tiến Đạt in swimming, Cao Ngọc Hùng and Nguyễn Thị Hải in track and field, and Trần Thị Bích Thủy and Phạm Thị Hương in chess.

However, it was reported that there were shortcomings. Awareness of sports for people with disabilities in some localities was still limited and training facilities were not uniform and lacked professionalism.

The young generation was not strong enough to replace their seniors, who were of high average age.

In addition, Việt Nam still faced a shortage of high-quality coaches, injury classification staff and specialised medical resources. Meanwhile, the problem of injuries and post-injury care had not been thoroughly addressed in many localities.

Chairman of the VPC Huỳnh Vĩnh Ái said the committee has set goals for 2030 of developing at least 16 sports, attracting 40,000 participants annually and expanding sports clubs for people with disabilities nationwide, with a vision of engaging one million people with disabilities in physical and sporting activities.

It also aims to sustain 55-60 key para-athletes, nurture 10-15 young para-athletes each year and strive for para-athletes to qualify for and win medals in major international events such as the ASEAN Para Games 2025 and 2027, Asian Para Games 2026 and Paralympics 2028, along with stepping up the development of community-based sports.

Regarding the future development of the Paralympic movement, Deputy PM Chính identified six key tasks. These include increasing investment in infrastructure, training facilities, competition equipment and human resources; promoting social engagement by mobilising support from enterprises, organisations and individuals both at home and abroad; as well as strengthening international cooperation and learning from the experiences of other countries.

At the ceremony, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism presented Certificates of Merit to two collectives and eight individuals for their contributions.

The Project Việt Nam Foundation also donated 30 wheelchairs to the committee.

The VPC also signed cooperation agreements and a sponsorship deal with businesses and social organisations for the 2025-30 period on this occasion. VNS