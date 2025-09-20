Nguyễn Tuấn Anh: a treasure of Việt Nam golf

Golf

Thanh Hà

Teenager Nguyễn Tuấn Anh late last month claimed the National Golf Championship 2025 after defeating veteran golfer Trương Chí Quân in a tense playoff.

The 16-year-old secured his first national crown with one stroke more than his experienced rival, marking a breakthrough in what he hopes will be his best-ever season.

Tension ran high from the early holes of the final round in Quy Nhơn. On the course, Trương Chí Quân made an impressive start, scoring two birdies and an eagle, followed by three more birdies on the back nine. His performance saw him join Anh at the top of the leaderboard, after the teenager had maintained steady play and strong resolve to stay in contention from the previous round.

After 72 holes, both players finished level at three under par, forcing a playoff. Anh kept his composure and sealed victory to lift his first national trophy.

“It was really heavy pressure and I just wanted to smile to overcome difficulties and look ahead,” Anh said. “My opponent played outstandingly on such a difficult course, but he was unlucky in the playoff and I won.

“Last year I did not play really well and only managed second place. My target this year was victory after silver and bronze in previous seasons. This win completes my medal collection and I am really happy,” he added.



Anh had previously competed in the national championship in 2023, earning bronze after a dramatic playoff with experienced golfer Doãn Văn Định. In 2024, he finished runner-up after a close contest with young talent Nguyễn Đức Sơn.

His determination and technical ability led many experts to predict his time would come soon, and this year’s triumph proved them right.

The victory also secures his place in Việt Nam’s national squad for the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand this December. “This is a truly meaningful victory for me after two defeats,” Anh said. “It will motivate me to continue working hard for upcoming tournaments.”

Breakthrough year

Despite 2025 only being half over, Anh already boasts a string of impressive local and international results at both senior and junior levels.

He won the Việt Nam Golf Association Junior Tour in early April, before triumphing in the Faldo Series Asia Grand Final that same month – becoming only the third Vietnamese player to claim the title after Nguyễn Anh Minh in 2023 and Sơn in 2024.

In May, he finished second in the Asia-Pacific Golf Confederation Junior Championship, Việt Nam’s best-ever result in the event. The following month, he won the Vietnam Junior Open by a commanding 10 strokes – a rare margin in youth competition.

Most recently, he took the Best Amateur title at the Singha Bangkok Open.

Among these achievements, however, the pinnacle remains his dramatic win at the National Golf Championship, considered one of the most memorable finals in the history of the tournament.

From passion to profession

Anh began playing golf at the age of seven, guided by his father. At first, he saw it as just another extracurricular activity, but his passion grew with every round.

In addition to formal lessons, he taught himself through videos and spent his free time practising on the course.

“I practised hard and competed in my first official tournament at nine – the HCM City Youth Golf Tournament – where I finished third in my age group. That result made me love golf even more and determined to pursue a professional career,” Anh recalled.

A turning point came in 2020 when he won a scholarship to train in Thailand, where he was coached professionally. Since then, he has consistently finished in the top five of Southeast Asian tournaments, and drew attention when he reached the final of the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in 2023.

“I hardly cared about the result after each round but tried to focus on every stroke and do my best. Each hole is a different challenge, and I believe in my training process,” Anh said.

Now, with several prestigious titles, Anh has been invited to compete in international events including the Taiwan Open, the Japan Amateur Series and the Asian Tour qualifying round in early 2026.

Coach Trần Minh Đức praised him, saying: “Tuấn Anh possesses a rare spirit of steel. He is not flashy or noisy, but every swing says it all.”

As a member of Việt Nam’s SEA Games squad, Anh is working hard for a strong debut.

“I watched the Việt Nam team compete and win gold at the 32nd SEA Games in Cambodia. It was emotional to see them lifting the trophy, and like other athletes, I was inspired. I am training hard and gaining experience in the hope of winning more for Việt Nam in prestigious tournaments, including the upcoming SEA Games,” Anh said. VNS