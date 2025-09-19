Buffaloes on verge of first VBA title after second win over Dolphins

Xuân Đăng

KHÁNH HÒA — The Hanoi Buffaloes edged closer to their first VBA championship title after beating the Nha Trang Dolphins 92-86 in Game 2 of the finals at Khánh Hòa Gymnasium on Thursday night, taking a commanding 2-0 lead in the best-of-five series.

The Buffaloes overcame challenges from the outset. Key guard Trần Phi Hoàng Long was unavailable due to a lingering knee injury, forcing coach Matt Van Pelt to adjust his rotation. Veteran Đinh Tiến Công was given a starting role to stabilise the team, while the Dolphins kept their line-up unchanged.

For the home side, import Max Allen returned to the bench but remained unable to play, leaving a gap in the paint.

The visitors started strongly, shooting confidently from beyond the arc. With a 55 per cent success rate on three-pointers in the first quarter, the Buffaloes surged to a 27-18 lead. The Dolphins countered by attacking inside, drawing fouls on DaQuan Bracey and Tiến Công, but missed several opportunities from the line.

In the second quarter, Van Pelt rotated his squad, handing minutes to the bench while protecting his starters from foul trouble. The Buffaloes maintained a double-digit lead at half-time, while the hosts struggled with turnovers and poor free-throw shooting, trailing 48-36.

The Dolphins fought back after the break through Jaylyn Richardson. The 1.87m guard drove aggressively to the basket and drained four three-pointers to cut the gap to just five points. However, late three-pointers from Tâm Đinh and Jimmy Nguyễn restored an 11-point cushion for the visitor at 68-57.

The final period brought drama as substitute Nguyễn Phúc Vinh sparked the hosts with two consecutive three-pointers that gave the Dolphins their second lead of the night, 77-75, since the first quarter.

With momentum against them, the Buffaloes turned to their star forward Tamyrik Fields. Showing his all-round ability, he scored 11 consecutive points in the closing minutes, reclaiming control for the visitor and sealing the 92-86 win.

Fields dominated with 26 points, 14 rebounds and five steals, earning Player of the Game honours. “This victory is amazing. We are only one game away from the title,” he said. “Whatever role I play, I will give my best for the team, and my teammates feel the same. We are playing with great energy and chemistry. With this form, I believe the Hanoi Buffaloes will be champions in the next match.”

The Buffaloes’ depth and tactical flexibility proved decisive, as foul trouble for several starters did not derail their rhythm. In contrast, the Dolphins’ shortcomings were evident, particularly from the free-throw line where they converted only 15 of 31 attempts. Without Allen, they lacked an interior presence and were forced to rely heavily on Richardson and Vinh.

Coach Todd Purves now faces a daunting task to revive his side. Another loss would hand Hanoi Buffaloes their first championship in club history.

Game 3 will also take place at Khánh Hòa Gymnasium on September 20, giving the Dolphins home-court advantage once more as they attempt to stay alive for their second time in the finals. VNS