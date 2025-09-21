Hanoi Buffaloes crowned champions after decade-long wait

KHÁNH HOÀ— Hanoi Buffaloes capped off the VBA Star X season with a historic triumph, defeating Nha Trang Dolphins 95-80 at Khánh Hoà gymnasium on Saturday to claim their maiden championship after 10 years of anticipation.

At the start of the decisive game, the Dolphins maintained their line-up from previous encounters, but once again lacked their Vietnamese-origin star Max Allen. On the visitors’ side, coach Matt Van Pelt made no major adjustments to his starting five.

From the opening quarter, the home side focused on centre Mykal Jenkins as the main scoring option. However, apart from Jenkins, other Dolphins players struggled to make an impact. In contrast, the Buffaloes shared scoring duties across their line-up, surging ahead 27-21.

The second quarter saw a turning point when substitute guard Jimmy Nguyễn produced an explosive display, adding 10 crucial points to extend the Buffaloes’ lead to 22 (54-32) within six minutes. Efforts from Huỳnh Vĩnh Quang and Munkhtur Khurel Togoo, with two three-pointers, helped the Dolphins reduce the deficit, yet they still trailed 61-43 at half-time.

In the third quarter, the Buffaloes continued to dominate with fluid ball movement and balanced offence inside and outside the arc. The Dolphins fought back through Jaylyn Richardson, Nguyễn Phúc Vinh and Võ Huy Hoàn, but the gap remained significant at 80-63.

During the final quarter, the Dolphins attempted to stage a comeback with steals and long-range shooting. However, the Buffaloes responded effectively, even stretching the margin to 25 points at one stage. With two minutes left and the result beyond doubt, both sides withdrew their key players. The game ended 95-80, sealing a 3-0 sweep for the Buffaloes in the finals.

Tamyrik Fields shone brightest, contributing 23 points and 14 rebounds to earn Player of the Game. With consistent performances throughout the series, he was also named Finals MVP.

“It feels amazing to be crowned champion. This is the sweet reward for our hard work and unity as a family. Personally, this is also the first title of my professional career abroad,” Fields said.

The victory marked a milestone for the Buffaloes, who had waited a decade to lift the VBA trophy. Their convincing run throughout the season, built on depth, resilience and teamwork, cemented their status as worthy champions.

Founded in 2016, the Buffaloes were among the first professional basketball clubs in Việt Nam and quickly became one of the league’s most recognisable teams. Despite boasting passionate supporters and strong line-ups in several seasons, the capital side often fell short at crucial moments. Their closest run came in the early years of the VBA, but inconsistency and injuries prevented them from going all the way.

The breakthrough finally arrived in 2025 under coach Van Pelt, who reshaped the squad into a balanced unit built on both local talents and international imports. From the regular season through to the finals, the Buffaloes showcased discipline, depth and determination — qualities that had eluded them in previous campaigns.

For the Dolphins, coach Todd Purves and his players closed the campaign with pride, leaving a lasting impression on fans with their spirited and determined performance. VNS