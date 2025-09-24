Việt Nam gymnasts swing high hoping to defend SEA titles

Gymnastics

HÀ NỘI Việt Nam’s gymnasts are set to vault for glory at the 33rd SEA Games this December in Thailand, with the men carrying the nation’s hopes for gold.

Once a dominant force in the region, Vietnamese female gymnasts have struggled since the retirements of stars such as Đỗ Thị Ngân Thương and Phan Thị Hà Thanh, failing to win gold in the last four Games. The younger generation has yet to prove strong enough to top the podium.

Meanwhile, all the country’s victories have come from the men, who remain the spearhead of Việt Nam’s gymnastics ambitions.

“We have built a SEA Games plan since early this year. Our athletes are training hard for the tournament where they will compete in all categories and target at least two golds in Thailand," said Bùi Trung Thiện, representative of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam's Gymnastics Department.

Thiện added that after the women’s events were absent from the Cambodia Games in 2023, they have returned to the competition list in Thailand.

"We have a plan to get the best result for the women's team," he said. "While on the men’s side, we prepared 10 strongest athletes, official and reserve. The final list will be announced before we depart for the SEA Games. It will force my gymnasts to work hard to steal their places."

Coach Trương Minh Sang described the SEA Games as the highest-level tournament in the region.

“Not only Việt Nam but also all other teams have made their own programmes to secure gold medals," he said. "In theory, all athletes have the same opportunities to win. Only when they compete will they show their levels.

"Normally, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand are the main rivals to Việt Nam in all categories.”

Đặng Ngọc Xuân Thiện, reigning champion in the men's pommel horse, and Nguyễn Văn Khánh Phong in the men's rings are expected to defend their titles.

Thiện won a bronze medal at the Asian Championship and a gold at the World Challenge Cup, while Phong took a silver medal at the World Challenge Cup in May.

Meanwhile, veteran Đinh Phương Thành in the men's parallel bars and the men's all-round is expected to remain on top as he did two years ago.

“SEA Games 33 will definitely be a fierce competition. Each country can register only one gymnast in an individual category. Besides the Philippines, many other teams are preparing very carefully," said Thiện.

"I believe in my ability and will do my best to defend my title in the pommel horse event."

Vietnamese athletes will take part in the World Championship on October 19-25 in Indonesia and then some other international events to refine their technique and strengthen their mentality as final preparation for the SEA Games.

“We really hope that the athletes will perform well and gain confidence to achieve the highest results in Indonesia. The World Championship is a big stage, but having competed there, they will develop well in the next tournaments,” Trung Thiện, representative of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam said.

Thiện also wants to leave his mark in Jakarta.

"First, I have to deliver a good performance to secure a place in the final. Then, my coaches and I will make further plans," Thiện added.

"My pommel horse performance is currently at a high level of difficulty, capable of competing with the world's top athletes. If I perform well, I will achieve good results in international competitions." VNS