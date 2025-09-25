Politics & Law
Home Sports

Việt Nam seals finals spot with futsal flair

September 25, 2025 - 15:40
Việt Nam secured the top spot of Group E with a 4-0 win against Lebanon in the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Qualifiers match on September 24 in Hangzhou, China.

Futsal 

Việt Nam make a perfect record to seal top position of Group E, qualify for the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Finals. Photo the-afc.com

HANGZHOU —With a stunning 4-0 victory over Lebanon in Hangzhou, Việt Nam confidently secured top spot in Group E at the AFC Futsal Asian Cup Indonesia 2026 Qualifiers on September 24, booking their place at the finals with an unblemished record.

The two-time World Cup participant claimed their third win with nine points, scoring 20 goals and conceding just three. Prior to this match, Việt Nam had already secured qualification, beating Hong Kong 9-1 and host China 7-2.

Lebanon, needing a win to stay in contention after a 2-1 victory over China and a 1-1 draw, faced a relentless high-pressing Việt Nam side that controlled the game from the first whistle at Linping Sports Centre Stadium.

Nguyễn Đa Hải broke the deadlock in the ninth minute with a sharp strike from the arc, swiftly followed by Nguyễn Thịnh Phát’s close-range finish. The dominance continued with Từ Minh Quang adding a third in the 11th minute, expertly converting Vũ Ngọc Anh’s cutback.

Lebanon started the second half strongly but were thwarted by Việt Nam’s swift counter-attacks. Vũ Ngọc Anh sealed the win with a deflected shot from outside the box, confirming Việt Nam’s eighth appearance at the Finals as Group E winners.

In other Group E action, China defeated Hong Kong 4-0. Both teams, already eliminated, fought for a first win. China opened the scoring in the eighth minute with an own goal from Hong Kong’s Tsang Tsz Hin, before Zhang Wenhao added a double and Paiheiertudahong struck late to seal victory.

Eight group winners and the seven best runners-up will join hosts Indonesia, automatically qualified for the tournament running January 27 to February 7. — VNS

Sports

Chính and Xie triumph at Việt Nam Mountain Marathon

This year marks a special milestone for VMM, as it officially enters the prestigious World Trail Majors series, a non-profit group of 12 independent races worldwide. The move has helped the race attract a host of elite runners from around the globe, all vying to climb the World Trail Majors leaderboard.

