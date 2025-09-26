10-man Nam Định strikes early to claim winning start at ASEAN Club Championship

Football

NINH BÌNH — Coach Vũ Hồng Việt was full of praise for his players after 10-man Thép Xanh Nam Định FC secured a 2-1 victory over PKR Svay Rieng FC on September 26 in Ninh Bình Province.

Two first-half goals from Lâm Ti Phông gave the V.League 1 side a strong start to Group B of the 2025-26 ASEAN Club Championship Shopee Cup at Thiên Trường Stadium. Phông scored in the 36th and 40th minutes to put his team in control at half time.

Despite Mahmoud Eid’s red card 14 minutes after the restart, which briefly threatened the outcome, Nam Định held on to take the points. A stunning long-range strike from Svay Rieng's Patrick proved too little to change the result.

Việt singled out goalkeeper Caique Santos for his outstanding performance, noting his crucial saves and ability to launch attacks. He also praised Phông for his two “super goals.”

“After two matches with us, one in the AFC Champions League 2 and one today, Caique showed his good ability," said Việt. "He had good reactions to threatening attempts and could launch attacks for the team, too. His excellent performance contributed significantly to our victory.

“Our Phông was great too, scoring a double today to help us win, a good news when we are struggling in the domestic league with thick competition schedule.”

Svay Rieng coach Matthew McConkey said his team played well and deserved a positive result.

"Anyone who watched the match would see which team was playing better. Even before Nam Định's red card, we controlled the match," he said.

"We could not take advantage of our opportunities while Nam Định successfully converted theirs into goals. That's football — sometimes it gives you hope but you can't get what you deserve. However, today we played well."

Man of the Match Phông, who suffered a minor cut near his eye, also praised the visiting side.

"Svay Rieng are tough as they have many excellent foreign players and naturalised players, especially No 98 (Patrick Monteiro)," he said.

"However, Nam Định carefully researched them and prepared well. Our coaches built a thorough strategy, combined with a strong fighting spirit, which is the secret to today's victory."

The win moves Nam Định onto three points, level with Svay Rieng in the standings, with both clubs three points behind early Group B leaders Johor Darul Ta’zim FC, who defeated Bangkok United FC 4-0 earlier in the day.

In the next fixture, Nam Định will play Shan United of Myanmar on December 4 in Yangon, while Svay Rieng will host Johor Darul Ta’zim at home in Phnom Penh. — VNS