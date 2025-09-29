Politics & Law
Economy
Business Beat Talking Shop
Society
Life & Style
Expat Corner nom-nom
Sports
Environment
Opinion
Outlook Op-Ed In the Spotlight
World
Video
Photo
E-Paper

Home Sports

Dragon Boat and Sup Festival set to paddle into autumn excitement

September 29, 2025 - 15:56
The Dragon Boat and SUP Festival is one of the events in the series of activities for the 'Hà Nội Autumn Touch' programme, organised by the Hà Nội People's Committee in collaboration with Việt Nam Airlines.
The Dragon Boat and SUP Festival 2025 will take place on October 5 in Hà Nội. — Photo VNN

HÀ NỘI — Paddles at the ready as Hà Nội prepares to host the Dragon Boat and SUP Festival 2025 on October 5, promising a splash of action and competition.

The event attracts 700 athletes, including 12 international dragon boat teams, 20 domestic dragon boat teams, 30 international SUP athletes and 120 domestic SUP athletes.

The Dragon Boat and SUP Festival is one of the events in the series of activities for the 'Hà Nội Autumn Touch' programme, organised by the Hà Nội People's Committee in collaboration with Việt Nam Airlines.

'Hà Nội Autumn Touch' is part of Việt Nam Airlines' long-term strategy to make Hà Nội an attractive cultural and tourism destination in the region and on the world tourism map. Additionally, the campaign is a result of a co-operation agreement between Việt Nam Airlines and Hà Nội City for the period 2025–2030, aimed at sustainable socio-economic development and enhancing the capital's tourism brand. — VNS

sport football match tournament cup

see also

More on this story

Sports

Petanque ban rocks SEA Games athletes

Vietnamese athletes keep practising and be ready for the SEA Games although petanque has indeed been banned from the regional biennial sporting festival by the World Petanque and Bowls Federation (WPBF) recently.
Sports

Beach city to host the first full Ironman Vietnam

The beach hub will host the first ever time full-distance triathlon, Ironman Vietnam, after a 10-year successful organisation of the IRONMAN 70.3 Vietnam, marking Đà Nẵng the 32nd destination of the global largest triathlon

E-paper

Sci-Tech
Hanoi today
Hanoi Investment Promotion
Hanoi Tourism
Brandinfo
scoop
nomnom