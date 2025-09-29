Dragon Boat and Sup Festival set to paddle into autumn excitement

HÀ NỘI — Paddles at the ready as Hà Nội prepares to host the Dragon Boat and SUP Festival 2025 on October 5, promising a splash of action and competition.

The event attracts 700 athletes, including 12 international dragon boat teams, 20 domestic dragon boat teams, 30 international SUP athletes and 120 domestic SUP athletes.

The Dragon Boat and SUP Festival is one of the events in the series of activities for the 'Hà Nội Autumn Touch' programme, organised by the Hà Nội People's Committee in collaboration with Việt Nam Airlines.

'Hà Nội Autumn Touch' is part of Việt Nam Airlines' long-term strategy to make Hà Nội an attractive cultural and tourism destination in the region and on the world tourism map. Additionally, the campaign is a result of a co-operation agreement between Việt Nam Airlines and Hà Nội City for the period 2025–2030, aimed at sustainable socio-economic development and enhancing the capital's tourism brand. — VNS