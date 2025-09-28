Thousands 'Run for Peace' in Hà Nội

Running

More than 3,000 runners paced themselves to glory at the 50th Hà nội mới Newspaper – Run for Peace 2025 finals in Hà Nội on September 28, turning the city streets into a vibrant showcase of stamina and spirit.

Among them, over 150 athletes representing city and provincial teams battled in the elite categories. In the men’s 8,750m race—equivalent to five laps around Hoàn Kiếm Lake—Hoàng Viết Vỹ Ly claimed first place, followed closely by Bá Văn Hân, Đào Minh Chí, Trịnh Quốc Lượng and Tòng Văn Hoàn.

In the women’s 5,250m event, Bùi Thị Thu Hà took the top spot, narrowly beating Ly Ngọc Hà, Lưu Thị Thu, Đèo Thị My and Băng Thạch Long Trinh.

“It is hard to express my happiness as it is my second time winning the gold medal,” said Hà, who will represent Việt Nam in the upcoming SEA Games. “After four times running here, I am really impressed with the well-organised and large-scale tournament. The win here strongly improves my spirit and boosts my confidence for the next international competitions.”

Awards were also presented to Sugihara Kei of the Japanese embassy, who won the male foreigner 3,500m race, and Emma Stuart from UNIS, who finished first in the female foreigner category.

Other winners included Phan Đức Huy and Nguyễn Vũ Thùy Dung in the secondary school men’s and women’s 1,750m, Nguyễn Văn Huy and Nguyễn Thị Thơ in the men’s and women’s sponsors categories, Lò Văn Hồng and Nguyễn Thị Diễm in the men’s and women’s workers and soldiers classes, and the top teams of each category.

“It is the first time I have run here and I am really deeply impressed by its message. The Run for Peace is a truly meaningful event, bringing everyone together around a powerful shared purpose,” said Stuart.

“In today’s world, where conflicts still exist, a community sports event dedicated to peace holds a special power to unite people. To prepare for the race, I trained consistently for three hours a day over two weeks. Running not only strengthens my body but also allows me to share a spirit of positivity with others.”

Speaking at the event, Vice Chairwoman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee Vũ Thu Hà said the race, held annually, had become a widespread mass sports movement, attracting large numbers of people from all walks of life in the capital. Athletes from many provinces and cities across the country, as well as those from international organisations and embassies, were also excited to take part.

The tournament not only contributes to improving the health and fitness of Vietnamese people but also carries a profound humanitarian significance.

In particular, with the message 'For Peace,' the athletes signed and sent a message of peace to international friends, expressing the spirit of solidarity and humanity, and joining hands to build a better future. VNS