A.O SMITH Pickleball Open draws 700 players to Hà Nội

HÀ NỘI — The A.O. Smith Pickleball Open 2025 will see a field of 700 participants competing for a prize pool of VNĐ1 billion (US$37,900) later this month in Hà Nội.

Athletes, both local and international, will compete in 11 categories divided by level and age group at the Happyland Pickleball Court in Long Biên Ward, Hà Nội, from October 24-26.

Among the notable names are former national tennis player Nguyễn Đắc Tiến, well-known amateur competitor Nguyễn Anh Thắng and a number of young rising stars.

The tournament will be played under US Pickleball rules.

"Pickleball is a sport that, although newly introduced in Việt Nam, has attracted a large number of players due to its accessibility," said Deputy General Director of Việt Nam Television (VTV) Đinh Đắc Vĩnh.

"The collaboration between VTV, TD Media and partners and sponsors to organise the VTV A.O. Smith Pickleball Open 2025 aims to help promote and develop the pickleball movement in Việt Nam.

"In addition, the organising committee will also hold a charity fundraising programme to support the Việt Nam Heart Fund – a philanthropic activity of the tournament aimed at the community."

"The pickleball movement in Việt Nam is growing rapidly, with many tournaments featuring the participation of top Vietnamese as well as international athletes," said deputy director of the Sports Authority of Việt Nam Lê Thị Hoàng Yến.

"High prizes and the participation of many outstanding Vietnamese and international athletes and the quality refereeing team are key factors in making the VTV A.O. Smith Pickleball Open successful.

"The event is expected to be an exciting and successful tournament, contributing to the development of the pickleball movement."

In addition to being a thrilling competition, the organisers will add activities such as mini games for children and adults to make it a sporting festival for supporters.

On the evening of October 25, the organisers will also host a charity fundraising event to support the 'Heart for Children' programme initiated and accompanied by VTV since 2008, which holds profound humanitarian significance and spreads the spirit of sharing from sport to the community. — VNS