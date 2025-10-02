Việt Nam call up rising stars for Nepal friendlies

Football

HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam will unleash a mix of rising stars and seasoned campaigners when they face Nepal in two international friendlies during the FIFA Days in October, as head coach Kim Sang-sik looks to inject new energy into the national squad.

On Tuesday, head coach Kim Sang-sik announced a 24-player roster that blends youthful energy with experienced names, underlining the South Korean coach’s readiness to give fresh opportunities to emerging talent.

Seven members of the U23 team, who won the 2025 ASEAN U23 Championship and secured a place at the 2026 Asian U23 Championship, have been promoted. They include Trần Trung Kiên, Khuất Văn Khang, Nguyễn Hiểu Minh, Nguyễn Xuân Bắc, Nguyễn Thanh Nhàn, Nguyễn Phi Hoàng and Nguyễn Nhật Minh, each handed the chance to make their mark at senior level.

After strong performances in the U23 Asian qualifiers and the ASEAN championship, Kim has identified promise across all positions. Goalkeeper Trung Kiên impressed with five clean sheets and vital saves. Hiểu Minh and Nhật Minh provided solid defensive cover, while Phi Hoàng injected pace and precision from the left wing. Xuân Bắc showed signs of developing into a versatile playmaker and Thanh Nhàn’s tireless work rate has made him a strong contender in the senior squad.

The national team also retain their backbone of experienced players, including Bùi Tiến Dũng, Phạm Xuân Mạnh, Nguyễn Hoàng Đức, Nguyễn Quang Hải, Cao Pentdant Quang Vinh and Nguyễn Tiến Linh, ensuring balance between experience and youth.

The Việt Nam Football Federation said the combination of young and seasoned players will bring fresh dynamism, tactical flexibility and long-term stability, aligning with its vision to nurture the next generation while pursuing major future targets.

A valuable return

However, the strength of the Vietnamese squad does not rest solely on youthful exuberance. The experience of seasoned veterans adds significant value. Notably, the return of goalkeeper Đặng Văn Lâm is a highlight of this training session.

Lâm last wore the national jersey more than a year ago in a friendly against Russia in September 2024 at Mỹ Đình Stadium. Since then, he has not been the first choice under coach Kim, with Nguyễn Đình Triệu stepping up as the first choice custodian during the 2024 ASEAN Cup, while Nguyễn Filip and Trung Kiên remained on the bench. In the most recent match against Malaysia, it was Nguyễn Filip who took the starting role.

Throughout the Vietnamese team’s impressive 11-match unbeaten run, Lâm was absent, quietly contributing to Ninh Bình Club in the first division. However, as Ninh Bình secured promotion to V.League 1, Lâm’s brilliance shone once more. He played a decisive role in their 2-0 victory over Nam Định with four outstanding saves and continued to be pivotal in securing valuable points against Hải Phòng.

The team are set to gather on October 4 in HCM City, with about a week to prepare for the first leg against Nepal at Gò Đậu Stadium on October 9.

They will then face Nepal again in the second leg at Thống Nhất Stadium on October 14. These matches are regarded as crucial not only for collecting points in the Asian Cup qualifiers but also for allowing the coaching staff to assess how well the young talents integrate into the national team environment. — VNS