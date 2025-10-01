Politics & Law
Home Sports

Vietnamese golfers to tee off against global rivals at World Amateur Team Championships

October 01, 2025 - 15:37
Six Vietnamese players are competing against strong international rivals at the World Amateur Team Championships 2025 (WATC 2025) in Singapore.
Việt Nam team members will compete in both men's and women's categories in the WATC 2025. Photo courtesy of VGA

HÀ NỘI — Six Vietnamese players are competing against strong international rivals at the World Amateur Team Championships 2025 (WATC) in Singapore.

The team includes Nguyễn Anh Minh, Nguyễn Đức Sơn and Hồ Anh Huy on the men's side. They will play for the Eisenhower Trophy from October 8 to 11. Meanwhile, Lê Chúc An, Anna Lê and Arena Tran will vie for the Espirito Santo Trophy from October 1 to 4 in the Tanah Merah Country Club.

This marks the first time that Việt Nam have earned a slot in the world event, proving its position on the global stage and earning recognition for the nation's recent international achievements.

Vietnamese golfers have been ranked among the world's top athletes over the past few years.

Organised by the International Golf Federation, this biennial championship convenes the world’s best amateur golfers for a celebration of skill, teamwork and international camaraderie. It will be held for the 34th time this year.

While the team title is the ultimate prize, individual performances often steal the spotlight, especially when future stars rise to the occasion on this global stage.

The Tampines Course at the Tanah Merah Country Club is one of Singapore’s most prestigious golfing venues.

Just a short drive from Changi Airport, the course was redesigned by Phil Jacobs in 2017 and features a layout with water hazards, undulating greens and strategically placed bunkers.

This 18-hole, par-72 championship course is known to challenge players with its demanding design and standout holes.

In a format that emphasises teamwork as much as individual talent, a total of 36 teams will be competing this year, each consisting of two to three players.

Over four rounds of stroke play, the best two scores per team per round will count towards the overall team total.

The winning team will keep the trophy until the next edition in Morocco two years from now, and the team members will receive gold medals. A silver will be awarded to the second place team and bronze for third place.

The lowest individual score is recognised at the closing ceremony, but no prize is awarded. — VNS

