Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon offers runners routes through cultural and historical landmarks

HÀ NỘI — The fourth Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon on October 5 will welcome more than 13,000 domestic and international runners, competing across iconic routes that pass through Hà Nội’s cultural and historical landmarks under the spirit of “Run for a Greater Việt Nam.”

This year marks the return of one of the capital’s most inspiring sporting events, with participation nearly 50 per cent higher than last year. Athletes from 51 countries and territories will join, further positioning Hà Nội as a global destination for remarkable running achievements.

Alongside international participants, Việt Nam’s elite runners will also compete, including national record holders Hoàng Nguyên Thanh and Nguyễn Thị Oanh, as well as SEA Games gold medallist Nguyễn Trung Cường.

The course will take runners past major cultural and historical landmarks such as President Hồ Chí Minh Mausoleum, Long Biên Bridge, and the National Assembly House, offering both a physical challenge and a chance to experience the capital’s unique blend of ancient heritage and modern vibrancy.

Among the competitors is the oldest registered runner, aged 81, embodying a story of perseverance and passion for sport.

This year’s event also introduces innovations, including the application of AI technology that will deliver personalised highlight videos for all runners, capturing their most memorable moments on the course.

Vũ Thu Hà, Vice Chairwoman of the Hà Nội People’s Committee, said: “Following the success of previous editions, the fourth Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon continues to reinforce the city’s position on the regional and global sports map.

“This is not merely a race, but a journey for every runner and citizen to feel the vibrant rhythm of life, the beauty of landscapes, and the millennia-old cultural values of our capital.”

The marathon was officially kicked off on October 3 with an opening ceremony where Techcombank donated VNĐ2 billion to the “For the Poor” Fund, the local Children’s Protection Fund, the Hà Nội Basketball Federation, and the Hà Nội Cycling & Motorsports Federation.

Jens Lottner, CEO of Techcombank, said: “The marathon is not just a race but a journey that connects sport, culture, and tourism, honouring heritage and promoting Hà Nội as a vibrant, distinctive, and globally admired destination.

“It is also a platform for athletes to share the spirit of sportsmanship, spark national pride, and contribute to positive social change. Every stride is a step forward in building a new Việt Nam – a nation where every individual is empowered with aspiration and motivation to grow and excel every day.”

Rob Zamacona, SEV General Manager, added: “The Techcombank Hanoi International Marathon is a bridge between Việt Nam’s rich traditions and its aspirations to rise higher.

“In a city of a thousand years of heritage, every stride reflects the resilience and determination of the running community. With our vision to inspire 100 million Vietnamese to unleash their potential through sport, we continuously elevate the race: a safe and optimised course covering 37 iconic landmarks, and AIMS-certified distances that deliver international standards right in the heart of the capital.” — VNS