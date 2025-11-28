PM Chính encourages athletes, expects high results from SEA Games

SEA Games

HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính called on every Vietnamese athlete to give their utmost effort, striving for the best results and bringing pride to the nation at the upcoming SEA Games in Thailand.

The Prime Minister met with and encouraged officials, athletes, coaches, experts, and staff of the Việt Nam Sports Delegation during the send-off ceremony for the 33rd SEA Games in Hà Nội on Friday.

He emphasised that the SEA Games is not only the largest sporting arena in the region but also a festival that showcases the qualities, determination, and spirit of its peoples. The event, he noted, contributes to strengthening solidarity and fostering the traditional friendship among ASEAN nations.

Taking part in the 2025 SEA Games, the Vietnamese delegation aims not only for outstanding results but also carries a greater mission: to showcase the progress of Vietnamese sports, to present the image of a nation of innovation, friendliness, discipline, and aspiration, and to affirm Việt Nam’s stature, position, and prestige on the international stage.

“Millions of supporters across the country are looking to the Việt Nam Sports Delegation, coaches, athletes, and staff, placing in you their trust, hope, and belief in victory,” PM Chính said.

“With the red flag and golden star on their chests, our athletes will embody the responsibility, determination, and spirit of the Vietnamese people. As ‘Golden Star Warriors,’ they will compete with courage and resilience, striving to bring victories home.”

According to the Prime Minister, to have today's elite squad, each athlete, coach and expert went through a long journey of hard training, overcoming their own limits and accepting silent sacrifices. This was the most solid foundation for upcoming successes.

He said this year’s event would be held in Thailand, a country with extensive experience in organising the SEA Games, along with excellent competition facilities and strong competitors.

Both Việt Nam and Thailand were working hard to get over the consequences of natural disasters. But at the same time, these challenges would strengthen the solidarity, sharing and will to overcome difficulties of the ASEAN community.

Such challenging conditions required high demands on all delegations, including Việt Nam, in terms of adaptability, courage, discipline and a stable mentality during their competition.

PM Chính also urged athletes, coaches and officials to "look far and wide, think deeply and do big". From the SEA Games, let's aim for higher goals such as hosting the Asian Games, Olympics, and World Cup.

Reporting at the ceremony, Nguyễn Hồng Minh, Head of the Việt Nam Sports Delegation to the 33rd SEA Games, said that preparations for the event had been carefully carried out immediately after the conclusion of the 32nd Games in Cambodia, where Việt Nam secured 136 gold medals and topped the medal tally.

He noted that the Sports Authority of Việt Nam, together with national federations, provided strong support to athletes and coaches through high-quality training equipment, uniforms, training camps, and participation in international competitions.

Athletes also received attentive care from sports doctors, while comprehensive anti-doping education was widely disseminated among them. In addition, they were thoroughly briefed on regulations, discipline, and standards of conduct in both training and competition.

Coordination plans with the SEA Games Organising Committee and the Vietnamese diplomatic representative agency in Thailand were prepared to ensure safety, security and communication for the entire delegation during the Games.

Minh added that Việt Nam would send 1,165 members including 842 athletes to compete in 47 out of 66 sports with a total of 443 out of 573 events.

“Based on our analysis of the teams’ strengths and regional correlations, we aim to secure between 90 and 110 gold medals and maintain our position among Southeast Asia’s leading nations,” Minh said.

"The entire delegation is fully aware of the importance of this mission – a tremendous responsibility and honour as they compete for the nation’s glory and the pride of the Vietnamese people."

Minh acknowledged strong support of organisations, businesses and individuals such as Hisamitsu Việt Nam, Động Lực Group and Vietnam Airlines and media before and during the Games.

On this occasion, the delegation donated VNĐ116.5 million (US$4,400) to people affected by recent natural disasters and floods. VNS