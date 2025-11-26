Vietnamese futsal team chase breakthrough glory at SEA Games

SEA GAMES

HCM CITY Fired by a renewed sense of purpose and a bold young squad, Việt Nam are heading into the 33rd SEA Games determined to challenge the regional order and pursue their first-ever futsal gold.

Under the passionate leadership of coach Diego Giustozzi and the steadfast captaincy of Phạm Đức Hòa, the Vietnamese futsal team are gearing up for the Games with fresh ambition and a clear focus on making history.

In this edition, only five teams will contest the men's futsal competition in a round-robin format to decide the final standings. It is just the sixth time futsal has featured at the SEA Games, and Thailand have dominated every previous outing, sweeping gold in both the men’s and women’s events.

Yet the regional landscape is shifting. Việt Nam and other emerging sides have made notable progress, positioning themselves as credible challengers to Thailand’s long-standing supremacy.

The Vietnamese squad are currently sharpening their form in an intensive training camp in HCM City. Giustozzi is instilling a fierce competitive spirit, urging his players to treat each match as a final while building long-term foundations for the sport’s development.

“We have two ambitious goals: to excel at the 33rd SEA Games and to prepare for the 2026 AFC Futsal Asian Cup finals. I truly believe this young generation is capable of reaching for the next Futsal World Cup,” Giustozzi said.

As he rejuvenates the squad, Giustozzi has stressed the need for greater competitive experience, improved skills and a resilient mindset.

Even with challenges in arranging international friendlies ahead of the Games, he remains upbeat.

“Our last match was two months ago and while obstacles arise, I always find a way to overcome them. The team have evolved significantly since my arrival. Previously, we faced many difficulties but now we know how to impose our play on underdogs. Our performance in the recent Asian qualifiers speaks volumes – we are getting closer to the top teams in Asia like Thailand, Iran and Japan,” he said.

Giustozzi also expressed confidence in the team's current strength.

“The testing and screening phase is behind us and the players selected meet all tactical requirements. I’m thrilled to have two new young players in the training squad. It’s a tough choice to pick just 14 players for the SEA Games,” he said.

With four matches scheduled on four consecutive days, Giustozzi warned of the intensity ahead.

“In this round-robin format every game is crucial; there’s no room for error. Our opening match against Malaysia is especially significant as they are progressing rapidly. We must stay focused,” he said

Việt Nam will meet Malaysia on December 16, Indonesia on December 17, Thailand on December 18, and close out their campaign against Myanmar on December 19 at Nonthaburi Stadium.

“Pressure is a constant at the national team level but this is a tremendous opportunity for Vietnamese futsal to claim its first title. We’ve already had strong performances against Thailand and Indonesia, so why not aim for the gold?," Giustozzi said.

Captain Hòa shared that resolve.

“The Vietnamese futsal team are approaching the 33rd SEA Games with unwavering resolve,” he said, praising the current lineup as the strongest in recent years, blending youthful energy with veteran experience to lift the squad’s competitive edge.

“Winning under the coach’s leadership would mark a historic milestone and the perfect conclusion to my journey with the national team.” VNS