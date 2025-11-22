Opening of Hạ Long Bay Heritage International Marathon: A decade of elevating Việt Nam's marathon scene

HẠ LONG — The Hạ Long Bay Heritage International Marathon 2025 kicked off with a vibrant opening ceremony on Saturday afternoon in Quảng Ninh Province. This landmark event celebrates a historic achievement: Việt Nam's first internationally recognised running course adhering to global standards.

Recently awarded the World Athletics Label Road Race by World Athletics, the event showcases the highest level of marathon excellence on the planet.

Distinguished guests, including representatives from Quảng Ninh Province, the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIMS), and sponsors like Li Ning Vietnam, graced the occasion alongside elite international runners.

During the ceremony, Nguyễn Việt Dũng, a member of the provincial Party Committee and director of Quảng Ninh's Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, emphasised the province’s commitment to developing culture, sports, and tourism. He stated: "In Quảng Ninh, we view sports as a vital force in our development strategy. It fosters a civilised and dynamic environment, forging a link between sports and tourism to create unique, internationally-statured experiences. I urge each competitor to be an ambassador, sharing the stunning image of Hạ Long and Quảng Ninh with the world."

Rachid Ben Meziane, a board member of AIMS, congratulated the organisers on their decade-long journey of nurturing the Hạ Long Bay Heritage Marathon. He highlighted the significance of this milestone as Việt Nam's steps onto the global athletics stage for the first time. “I look forward to witnessing impressive performances from the athletes, and I am confident they will achieve remarkable new milestones,” he remarked.

This year’s marathon boasts participation from 14,000 athletes, including around 3,000 international competitors more than double the number from 2024 – representing approximately 60 countries worldwide. Participants will compete tomorrow across four distances: 42km, 21km, 10km, and 5km, with the races beginning and ending at the Quảng Ninh Exhibition of Planning and Expo Centre.

The year 2025 holds special significance as it marks the 10-year anniversary of the Hạ Long Heritage International Marathon and the relentless efforts of DHA Vietnam, the event’s organiser, in elevating the event to an international level. The marathon has evolved into a recognised brand, serving as a major national sports and tourism festival. It has also been designated as one of the hallmark sports, cultural, and tourism events of Hạ Long for 2025.

Assoc. Prof. Dr. Nguyễn Trí, general director of DHA Vietnam, shared: “We began with just over 400 participants in our inaugural race. Today, we’re proudly hosting around 14,000 athletes, including 3,000 from across the globe. The Hạ Long Marathon is pivotal in attracting international visitors, significantly impacting the local economy through increased revenue in services, accommodation, and cuisine. Each year, thousands of athletes represent Việt Nam on the world stage, enhancing our tourism profile.”

Paco Borao, president of the AIMS, also expressed his confidence in the race’s potential, saying: “The world label certification heralds the beginning of a remarkable journey. The Hạ Long Marathon possesses all the essential elements for an exceptional international sporting and community event.”

The event, running from November 21 to November 23, will feature numerous brands in sports, healthcare, and wellness, offering engaging activities that promise to enrich the experience for athletes, guests, and families alike.

Bạch Mai Hospital, one of Việt Nam's premier medical institutions, continues its role as the tournament's medical partner, marking its second year of ensuring robust medical support for this international event.

The 2025 season aims to be thrilling, featuring a total cash prize pool exceeding VNĐ1 billion. For the first time, the marathon introduces the breakthrough limits award for 42km participants, boasting a prize of VNĐ300,000,000 in cash.

As the runners prepare to embark on their journey, the Hạ Long Heritage International Marathon stands ready to leave an indelible mark on the global athletics community. — VNS