Vietnamese Embassy in Laos rallies support for team ahead of crucial match

HÀ NỘI — Representatives of the Vietnamese Embassy in Laos visited the Vietnamese football team to offer support ahead of their match against Laos in the 2027 Asian Cup Qualifiers.

Phan Minh Chiến, Counsellor of the Vietnamese Embassy, extended greetings on behalf of the embassy, encouraging the team and wishing them the best in their preparations for the game.

Chiến praised the professionalism of the coaching staff and players, particularly their ability to quickly adapt to local living conditions. He expressed confidence in the team's desire to contribute and emphasised the importance of competing confidently, working together and achieving the best results to maintain their chance in Group F.

In response, head coach Kim Sang-sik expressed gratitude to the embassy for their support.

Coach Kim said that this encouragement serves as a significant motivator, inspiring the team to deliver a compelling performance in the upcoming match – not only aimed at victory but also in honour of the large Vietnamese fanbase and the Vietnamese community in Laos.

The match between Laos and Việt Nam is scheduled for 7pm on November 19. — VNS