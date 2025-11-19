Rowers set to defend top spot at SEA Games

Rowing

HÀ NỘI Fresh from their strong showing after leading the board in last month's Asian championships, Vietnamese rowers have the momentum and motivation to aim high again at the 33rd SEA Games in Thailand next month.

Việt Nam took six women's gold medals at the continent-wide tournament held in Hải Phòng in October, resulting in their No 1 team placement, demonstrating their strength across Asia.

This December, five of these same six events will be held at the Games in Bangkok, boosting the national team's confidence.

Việt Nam's rowers have been the top team in Southeast Asia for a long time, dominating many previous SEA Games. In the latest one in 2021, they took eight gold medals and topped the ranking table.

This year, their power was clearly demonstrated with 14 title wins at the Southeast Asian championships, leaving strong rivals like Indonesia and Thailand far behind.

A similar sweep took place in Hải Phòng at the Asian championships last month.

According to the Việt Nam Rowing and Canoeing Federation, the results reflected the thorough preparation and consistent performance of the rowers and reinforced the leading position of the Vietnamese women's rowing team in ASEAN.

The top female rowers in the country stand out not only in terms of physical strength, but also in their smooth coordination, good tactics and excellent concentration. These qualities give them the edge in competitions.

Rising pressure

However, their impressive performance could also become a source of pressure next month, when they compete in the SEA Games.

Maintaining their top spot in the SEA Games will likely be a challenging goal, since other teams in the region have recently made big improvements to their squads using advanced equipment and training programmes.

Thailand's rowing team is currently at a long-term training camp in Europe, while Indonesian and Singaporean athletes are getting ready for the Games in Australia. All are working hard to close the gap or even challenge Việt Nam’s dominance.

"Rowing is a sport of endurance and strength, requiring a combination of both aerobic and anaerobic power as well as skill, technique and mental fortitude," said Asian champion Phạm Thị Thảo, one of the most decorated and experienced Vietnamese athletes.

"Perfect coordination between athletes' breathing, rowing rhythm and balance is very important. Just one wrong move, and we can be slowed down by metres."

Along with teammates Tạ Thanh Huyền, Phạm Thị Huệ and Lương Thị Thảo, she has made up Việt Nam's golden generation, winning a number of Asian and Southeast Asian medals.

SEA Games goals

This SEA Games, these players will continue to lead the Vietnamese team, which is in the process of gathering young rowers to rejuvenate the side.

"Our target is not only to defend our leading position, but also to prepare for international tournaments," said coach Phan Mạnh Linh.

"Providing opportunities for young players at the SEA Games will help them prove their ability, learn lessons and sharpen their skills for their future career."

Linh has built a months-long training programme for athletes in which they must improve their fitness, boost their speed and practise tactics.

The coaching board has also applied data analysis technology and slow-motion video to review and adjust rowing techniques as needed.

The Institute of Sports and Athletic Sciences is also monitoring physiological indicators and nutrition for rowers and other SEA Games participants. Controlling the training load with heart rate, power and rowing frequency measuring devices helps coaches create more realistic training plans, avoiding overload or injury.

At the upcoming SEA Games, Thailand has arranged 10 rowing events, evenly split between the men’s and women’s categories.

Competitions will be held on December 19 and 20 at the Ambassador City Jomtien Pattaya in Pattaya.

After the SEA Games, the national team will travel to advanced rowing facilities in South Korea or Japan for intensive practice. Players are expected to secure slots in the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, the US. VNS