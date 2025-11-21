Footfall tourism campaign launched, bringing Vietnamese football lovers to World Cup 2026

HCM CITY — A football and travel campaign tailoured for sports and travel enthusiasts was officially launched in HCM City on Friday.

Co-organised by Việt Mỹ Tourist, AH Media, and the Ngoài Đường Piste Vlog, the campaign, titled “Go With World Cup,” is set to run from now until summer next year, with the primary goal of bringing Vietnamese football fans closer to and allowing them to experience the lively atmosphere of the FIFA World Cup 2026 held in the United States and Canada.

The launch event followed the signing ceremony for a collaboration between the organising committee and EVA Air. Endeavouring to provide a comfortable, safe, and convenient flying experience for football fans, EVA Air, with its five-star international standard service and a vast network of over 1,300 destinations in 190 countries, including nine flight routes to the US and Canada, will support the strategic campaign.

Over the course of nearly a year, the campaign will feature a range of activities aimed at informing the audience about the participating football teams and matches of World Cup 2026.

Additionally, attendees will receive information about tourism in the US and Canada.

Notably, the campaign will be complemented by the renowned YouTuber Nguyễn Hữu Dũng, known for Ngoài Đường Pista – a channel dedicated to football enthusiasts sharing information and engaging in discussions about football.

Trần Lâm Bình, CEO of Vietnamese American Tourist, said:

"The collaboration of 20 years of organising tours to the US and Canada by Vietnamese American Tourist, the communication prowess, media production of AH Media Group, along with the shared passion for football, and engagement with the community by YouTuber Nguyễn Hữu Dũng - Vlog Ngoài Đường Piste, will form a distinctive, professional, and inspirational campaign. 'Go with the World Cup' is intended to draw Vietnamese people closer to the World Cup, offering an experience that encompasses not only football matches but also emotional connections, diverse cultures, and the sense of pride among Vietnamese football enthusiasts on the global stage."

At the launch, organisers unveiled three tailored tour packages catering to the Vietnamese football community, providing them with an opportunity to immerse themselves in the grandest football spectacle on the planet.

The tours will include visits to the locations where football matches are hosted, enabling visitors to enjoy the matches firsthand.

World Cup 2026, set to take place in the summer of 2026, will introduce several firsts as the tournament will be co-hosted across three countries and will feature 48 teams. The hosting will be divided among Canada, Mexico, and the USA, with the final scheduled for July 19, 2026, in New Jersey. — VNS